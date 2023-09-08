American Horror Story Delicate Trailer Brings Maternal Nightmares and Kim Kardashian

American Horror Story is one of the most prominent series in the world of horror and has been since 2011. And just when we think it can’t get weirder, find new ways to push boundaries, or freak us out more, it does. The latest trailer for Delicate, the latest season of American Horror Story, takes on new twists, including pregnancy-related body horror, Hollywood satire, and the ultimate A-lister herself, Kim Kardashian. Check out the trailer below.

American Horror Story Delicate Trailer Promises Familiar Favorites And New Tales

The series is known for keeping plot details under wraps until the episodes drop. Thanks to the secrecy, they’ve been able to have intense plot twists (especially in its infancy, like with Asylum in 2012, which somehow included both Anne Frank and aliens.) It looks like this season will mix a woman’s dream of becoming a mother with being a Hollywood star. Veteran AHS star Emma Roberts’ character happily becomes pregnant. However, there are other influences at play. In fact, almost everyone around her seems sinister and desperate to pull her away from motherhood, including Siobhan Walsh, played by none other than Kim Kardashian in her AHS debut. Other stars include Cara Delevigne, Matt Czuchry, and Zachary Quinto.

American Horror Story often adopts themes and plotlines that are based on true stories, including true crime and supernatural tales. This season will use another form of inspiration. Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. The synopsis of her book gives us plenty of clues about where the season is taking us. Though, based on the American Horror Story Delicate trailer, we might want to go into this one without any ideas of where we’re headed.

Personally, the series started to lose me somewhere between Freak Show and Cult. Its best work came in its first two seasons, which might have been too good to properly follow up. It seems as if each new season has too much going on or tries to push the envelope in ways that just seem excessive. However, they’ve pulled me back in before, so I haven’t lost hope. Delicate almost looks like it will try to tell a simpler story, preying on audience fears that are founded in more realistic traumas. So, I’ll definitely give it a chance.

What do you think about the trailer for American Horror Story Delicate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and what you expect to see this season! The season will premiere on September 20th.