A Vicious Circle: Ryan Coogler and Mattson Tomlin’s Next Big Thing

What happens when you mix the visionary director of Black Panther with the creative mind behind Terminator Zero? You get A Vicious Circle, a graphic novel that’s about to leap off the pages and onto the big screen. Ryan Coogler and Mattson Tomlin are teaming up, and trust me, this is a match made in cinematic heaven.

This isn’t your average revenge story. “A Vicious Circle” follows two assassins who are like, stuck in a time-travel loop. Every time they take someone out, they get bounced around history like a pinball in a cosmic machine. We’re talking 22nd century Tokyo one minute, 1950s New Orleans the next. Basically, it’s a hitman’s worst nightmare (well, except for maybe getting whacked themselves).

Based on a Killer Comic Book

And guess what? This wild ride of a movie is actually based on a graphic novel series of the same name, illustrated by the talented Lee Bermejo. Think “Looper” meets “John Wick” with a dash of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” thrown in for good measure. It’s a wild mix of action, sci-fi, and probably some existential angst about messing with the past (because, you know, time travel always comes with a price).

Now, let’s talk about the power couple behind this project. When you hear names like Ryan Coogler and Mattson Tomlin, you know something epic is in the works. Ryan Coogler, the dude who brought us Wakanda and a badass Black Panther, is producing. And Mattson Tomlin, the guy who dreamed up this time-traveling assassin saga and wrote the script for “The Batman II,” is adapting his own comic for the big screen. Basically, it’s a match made in time-warping heaven

Coming Soon (ish)

Sure, both Coogler and Tomlin are busy as bees right now (Coogler’s got a vampire movie in the works, and Tomlin’s got “Terminator Zero” dropping this August), but trust us, this time-traveling assassin showdown is something you won’t want to miss. It’s got action, suspense, and enough mind-bending twists to make your head spin. So, keep your eyes peeled for updates, because “A Vicious Circle” is about to become your new sci-fi obsession.

