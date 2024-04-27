Why We’re Excited for New Bella Ramsey New Coming-Of-Age Film

Bella Ramsey stole our hearts last year in HBO’s sensational The Last of Us, and we’ve been excited to see where the young actor would go next. The latest news is that they will star in an upcoming coming-of-age film. This new Bella Ramsey-led film, Sunny Dancer, will tell a story about teenage cancer with a unique approach. It also stars Louis Partridge and Ruby Stokes, and it’s one to look out for.

What The New Bella Ramsey Film Is All About

Sunny Dancer will follow Bella Ramsey’s character, Ivy, a teenager in remission from cancer. Her parents encourage her to head to a summer camp where she will spend the season surrounded by other young adults who have been through similar medical journeys. Ivy dubs it “chemo camp” but can’t help but find some joy in the experience along the way. It is set to be a more uplifting approach to the often-told “teenage cancer story,” and we can’t wait to see it.

The film is directed by George Jacques, a 23-year-old breakout director known for his 2023 film Black Dog. The film will be produced by Ken Petrie under the 27 Ten banner, along with George Jacques and Athenaeum Productions. Embankment Films will be dealing with the global pre-sales.

Why We’re Excited For The Coming-Of-Age Film

Of course, we’re excited to see Bella Ramsey, who has done nothing but impress us so far with their diverse roles, which have also included Game of Thrones. Additionally, it’s exciting to see such a young director take on an exciting project with so many cast members who are sure to bring their A-game.

The teenage cancer story is also often worth a watch. While some movies have done it very well and others very wrong, it’s a genre that certainly keeps us on our toes. My last favourite of the genre is Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, which came out in 2015, so we’re certainly overdue for a new movie that’s worth watching.

Keep Your Eyes Out

Sunny Dancer, the new Bella Ramsey film, is still in pre-production. So, we have a long wait before seeing anything on the big screen. Given our excitement, we’ll update you as soon as there’s more news.

Will this movie be on your watchlist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!