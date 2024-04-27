Harry Potter to Return With New Audiobook Release

Despite over a decade since the Harry Potter franchise wrapped up, The Wizarding World is far from gone. In the latest magical news, a new Harry Potter audiobook series is coming, and it’s set to be something huge. The production will see Audible and Pottermore Publishing team up to create exclusive audiobooks of all seven J.K. Rowling novels. Let’s talk about what we know so far.

A New Harry Potter Audiobook Series Is Coming

The goal of the new Harry Potter audiobook series is to bring the “iconic stories to life as never heard before.” It will do this by providing immersive audio entertainment with a score, new character voices and other real-world sound capture. They will tell the original Harry Potter stories and will not be involved with the new Wizarding World series from Warner Bros.

The audiobooks will feature over 100 voice actors, which is quite an impressive feat. It would be incredible to see some original actors return to voice their iconic roles, but no casting news has been made yet.

This isn’t the first Harry Potter tale to come to Audible. Their current collection is already worth a listen and includes the following:

The Tales of Beedle the Bard , performed by Jude Law

Harry Potter: A History of Magic , performed by Natalie Dormer

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , performed by Eddie Redmayne

Quidditch Through the Ages, Performed by Andrew Lincoln

Why We’ll Be Listening

The series was initially released as audiobooks performed by Stephen Fry and Jim Dale, beginning in 1999. They were a staple in homes worldwide and have earned even more listens since launching on Audible in 2015. These audiobooks had quite the charm, and I still associate the books with Fry’s narration occasionally. However, an innovative release with dozens of voice actors is something that I won’t want to miss. The emphasis on the score also indicates that this will have tip-top production value, which isn’t a surprise given how much attention is still given to the franchise.

I try to reread the Harry Potter books at least once every few years, and given the exciting news, I can say with certainty that my next read-through might be a listen-through instead.

There is no official release date for the new Harry Potter audiobook series, but it is set to premiere sometime in late 2025. So, watch for more news from Audible and Pottermore Publishing.