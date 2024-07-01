Who’s Directing Avengers 5?

Remember the Russo brothers, the guys who brought us Thanos’ epic snap and the whole “don’t feel so good” moment? Yeah, well, it looks like they might be sitting out the next Avengers party. That’s right. According to the rumor mill, Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo bros, offered their directing skills for “Avengers 5,” but Marvel Studios said “thanks, but no thanks.” Hold on, that sink in… the guys who delivered the highest-grossing movie of all time (for a while, at least) aren’t directing the next Avengers movie? Talk about a head-scratcher.

Electric State: A Costly Mishap?

So, what’s the deal? Some folks are saying it might have something to do with the Russo brothers’ latest project, a little sci-fi number called “The Electric State.” Apparently, this movie went way over budget after reshoots, ballooning to a whopping $370 million (yikes!). Maybe that spooked Marvel execs into looking elsewhere for “Avengers 5.”

Instead, the word on the street is that Marvel is eyeing Shawn Levy, the dude who brought us the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie, to take the helm of “Avengers 5.” Seems like Levy’s got the action hero cred Marvel’s looking for.

A Five-Hour Epic (with a Break!)

But here’s the real kicker: “Avengers 5” and its sequel are rumored to be one giant, five-hour movie split into two parts. Think of it like the ultimate double feature, except with a year-long intermission in between. Yeah, you read that right, a year to process all that superhero action!

As for the characters, expect the usual suspects: Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, and Ant-Man are all rumored to be joining the party. Basically, it’s gonna be a superhero Super Bowl (except way more apocalyptic, hopefully).

So, what does this all mean? Is this a snub for the Russo brothers? Is Marvel Studios going in a whole new direction? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: the future of the Avengers is shrouded in more mystery than a Nick Fury eyepatch.

Stay Tuned, True Believers!

We’ll be here with the popcorn and the wit, keeping you updated on all the latest “Avengers 5” developments. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below: Team Russo Bros. or Team Shawn Levy? And hey, who wouldn’t want a five-hour superhero movie (with a year-long break, of course)?