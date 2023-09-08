Pain Hustlers sees Emily Blunt & Chris Evans descend into absurdity!

If you love movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Babylon, then you’re in the right place! The new trailer for Pain Hustlers shows another trip into absurdity. Directed by David Yates (Harry Potter franchise) and heading to Netflix very shortly on October 27th. Pain Hustlers tells the story of Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), someone who just wants to make a better life for herself and her daughter. When she bumps into Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) she ends up, almost desperately, taking a job at a diminishing pharmaceutical start-up, which she helps to revive. At the same time, sadly this new career choice has a sinister racketeering motive underneath it. All of this pulls Liza into a series of unfortunate, and ludicrous events. With a trailer that launches with the sound of a clock ticking, you get the feeling that this movie will quickly spiral out of control.

Chris Evans has had a hell of an acting career, most notably as Captain America in the MCU, however, outside of this he has had some superb roles in movies like Snowpiercer, Knives Out, and Sunshine, proving that he doesn’t need to rely on a franchise to keep his portfolio alive. Although Emily Blunt hasn’t been a part of a major franchise, like the MCU, her acting credits in incredible films are pretty much endless. From Sci-Fi hits like Edge of Tomorrow, Looper, and A Quiet Place to dramas like Sicario, The Girl On The Train, and Oppenheimer, her journey has been diverse, and she’s proven that she can handle any genre. Ultimately, these two acting leads are a great pairing, and with just a quick glimpse at their acting history, I know that they’re going to put on a great performance in Pain Hustlers! So, how excited are you for Pain Hustlers, and what are you expecting to see from its two lead characters?