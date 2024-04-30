The Teaser for Mufasa: The Lion King Is Here

Disney is back again with another (almost) live-action film adaptation. The studio will be revisiting our favorite wild animals with Mufasa: The Lion King, a musical drama prequel that shows Mufasa’s rise to becoming the king of the jungle. The film will feature the voice acting of Aaron Pierre as the titular character, along with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, Mads Mikkelsen, Donald Glover, and more. Let’s take a look at the teaser for Mufasa: The Lion King below and talk about what we know so far!

What to Expect From Trailer and Mufasa: The Lion King

The film is a photorealistic animated movie, bringing back the style used in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. It’s not quite animated in terms of traditional Disney style, but it feels more live-action than we ever expected.

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) directed the film from Jeff Nathanson’s script, drawing inspiration from all of The Lion King properties that came before it.

The story will watch as Rafiki tells the tale of Mufasa to Kiara, the lion cub born from Simba and Nala. Mufasa’s story starts out with an orphaned cub who is eventually taken in by Taka, a royal heir. Timon and Pumbaa will be along for the ride to tell some jokes and sing some songs, too.

Another exciting fact is that Blue Ivy will play Kiara (Simba and Nala’s daughter.) Blue Ivy is the real-life daughter of Beyoncé, who plays Queen Nala.

Why We’re Excited

The Lion King is often considered the best of the best when it comes to Disney animated films. The responses to the remake in 2019 were mixed, with plenty praising the photorealism and others wondering why it was needed. Regardless, we’re just happy to see more potential fro

m the jungle. So, we’ll definitely be lining up for tickets!

As seen in the teaser, Mufasa: The Lion King will release in theatres on December 20th, 2024. Will you be watching? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!