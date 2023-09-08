‘The Burial’ trailer featuring Jamie Foxx heading to court as Tommy Lee Jones’ Attorney

The Burial, a new movie from Prime Video stars Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in a lighthearted drama. In the movie ‘The Burial’, Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones battle a powerful multi-million dollar corporation. Foxx plays Willie Gary as a lawyer who is representing Jones’ character, Jeremiah O’Keefe, in a legal dispute.

Inspired by a true story….

The film, The Burial, is an adaptation of the same-titled 1999 New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. Both the film and the article are inspired by a true story about a financially troubled funeral home owner. The owner is taking legal action against his rival and Gary hires him to sue a much larger funeral home over a contractual dispute. The issue is that their disagreements over their divergent worldviews and personalities cause conflict.

Maggie Betts, the film’s director, told People that she was confident in Foxx’s casting and said, “Jamie had the talent, charisma, and range to bring this complex and multifaceted persona to the screen,” adding that “the real Willie Gary has a huge, larger-than-life personality.” She called him the “perfect match for the role” as he had brought so much more humanity and vulnerability to the character.

Betts added that the movie is “triumphant and inspiring,” and that it will “leave audiences laughing, cheering, and feeling deeply.”

Written by Betts and Doug Wright and produced by Foxx, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Datari Turne, Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman, and Bobby Shriver The Burial has a limited theatrical release on October 6 following its TIFF premiere, and on October 13, it makes its Prime Video debut.