Sunny Singh Talks “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage” and Future Roles

Sunny Singh, the talented actor known for his captivating performances, recently shared his experiences and thoughts on his latest film, “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage,” in an exclusive interview. The movie, which is streaming on ZEE5 Global, delves into the concept of love arising from arranged marriages. Singh opens up about his role, his on-screen chemistry with co-star Avneet Kaur, and his future aspirations. Let’s dive into the highlights of this engaging conversation.

When asked about his initial thoughts on the script of “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage,” Sunny Singh reveals that the film was pitched to him by his dear friend Raaj Shaandilyaa, the producer. “Raaj and I have always wanted to work together. We are friends first, and then he often meets me for a coffee to discuss new scripts. When he offered me this film about one and a half years ago, I immediately agreed,” Singh shares. His trust in Raj Chandler’s work and the excitement of collaborating with a friend made the decision easy. The film’s quirky and commendable writing further solidified his interest.

“Luv Ki Arrange Marriage” explores the dynamics of love emerging from arranged marriages. Singh believes that both arranged and love marriages have their own set of challenges and rewards. “It really depends on the individuals involved. There are difficulties in both types of marriages, but when you love someone and introduce them to your parents, it’s like a blend of love and arranged marriage. I think love marriages are better because you know the person well and have spent time with them,” Singh explains. His perspective highlights the evolving nature of relationships and the importance of understanding and trust.

One of the standout aspects of the film is the on-screen chemistry between Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur. Reflecting on their collaboration, Singh recalls the first day they met. “We weren’t talking much at first because of the hectic shoot in 45-degree sun. But once we started talking, it felt like we were college buddies. We connected over our Punjabi roots and language, which made our bond stronger,” he says. Their off-screen camaraderie translated into a natural and fun dynamic on-screen, making their performances even more enjoyable for the audience.

Sunny Singh’s journey in the film industry has been marked by consistent hard work and resilience. When asked about his advice for aspiring actors, he emphasizes the importance of consistency and mental strength. “You might face rejection and failure, but even those moments are part of your success. The journey can be long or short, but understanding your craft and being mentally strong is crucial. Your craft and consistency will help you meet the right person at the right time,” Singh advises. His words serve as a valuable guide for anyone looking to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

Looking ahead, Sunny Singh expresses a keen interest in taking on diverse roles. “I really want to do a biopic, especially a warrior biopic. I believe in my action skills and would love to explore romantic comedies, action comedies, and unconventional films. But a warrior biopic is something I’m looking forward to,” he reveals. This glimpse into his aspirations shows his dedication to growing as an actor and exploring new challenges.

In conclusion, Sunny Singh’s insights into “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage,” his collaboration with Avneet Kaur, and his advice for aspiring actors provide a fascinating look into his career and future plans. His passion for acting and dedication to his craft are evident, making him a beloved figure in the industry. Don’t miss his latest film on ZEE5 Global, where you can enjoy a blend of romance, humor, and the charm of Sunny Singh.