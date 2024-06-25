Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Rescue Santa in “Red One” Trailer

Amazon MGM Studios has just released the trailer for the yuletide action-adventure film “Red One,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus. The trailer promises an action-packed holiday movie with a unique twist.

In “Red One,” Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons), code-named “Red One,” is kidnapped. The North Pole’s Head of Security, played by Dwayne Johnson, must join forces with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter, portrayed by Chris Evans, to save Christmas. The official synopsis describes their globe-trotting, action-filled mission to rescue the beloved figure and ensure the holiday spirit remains intact.

Red One Trailer:

In addition to Johnson, Evans, and Simmons, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel. Their performances bring this adventurous holiday tale to life.

On Monday morning, Dwayne Johnson revealed the official poster for “Red One.” The poster resembles a wanted notice for Simmons’ Santa, urging everyone to be on the lookout for him. Johnson’s character, Callum Drift, Commander of The E.L.F, pleads for the world’s help in finding Santa, emphasizing that “Christmas depends on it.”

Behind the Scenes

Jake Kasdan, known for his work on the “Jumanji” reboots, directs “Red One.” Chris Morgan writes the screenplay, based on a story by Hiram Garcia. Producers include Hiram Garcia, Danny Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Morgan, Jake Kasdan, and Melvin Mar. The collaborative efforts of this talented team promise a thrilling and festive cinematic experience.

Mark your calendars! “Red One” is set to hit theaters on November 15, just in time to kick off the holiday season with a bang.

Director: Jake Kasdan

Writer: Chris Morgan, Hiram Garcia

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons

