ULTRAMAN: RISING

ULTRAMAN: RISING – Chicago – Advance Screening

By
June 6, 2024
4 min read
In Contests

Would you like to see ULTRAMAN: RISING starring Tamlyn Tomita, Gedde Watanabe, Keone Young, and Christopher Sean, and directed by John Aoshima?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, June 7. If you are not notified you have not won.

ULTRAMAN: RISING

ULTRAMAN: RISING – When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns home to Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for as he’s forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe. Cr: Netflix © 2024

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Wednesday, June 12th, 2024
6:30PM

*Complimentary small popcorn & soda for guests

About ULTRAMAN: RISING

Ultraman Rising Netflix Chicago The MOvie Blog (1)

ULTRAMAN: RISING – With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans. In partnership with Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, and Industrial Light & Magic, Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes, directed by Shannon Tindle, and co-directed by John Aoshima. Cr: Netflix © 2024

With Tokyo under siege from monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. However, the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood. He must also protect the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans. In partnership with Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, and Industrial Light & Magic, Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes, directed by Shannon Tindle, and co-directed by John Aoshima.

ULTRAMAN: RISING Trailer:

ULTRAMAN RISING - Poster Art

 

Director: John Aoshima
Writer(s): Shannon Tindle
Stars: Tamlyn Tomita, Gedde Watanabe, Keone Young, Christopher Sean, Julia Harriman
ULTRAMAN: RISING comes to Netflix and select theaters June 14th,  2024.
Be sure to follow E-Man's Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

 

About

