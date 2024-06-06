ULTRAMAN: RISING – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see ULTRAMAN: RISING starring Tamlyn Tomita, Gedde Watanabe, Keone Young, and Christopher Sean, and directed by John Aoshima? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, June 7. If you are not notified you have not won.

About ULTRAMAN: RISING

With Tokyo under siege from monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. However, the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood. He must also protect the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans. In partnership with Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, and Industrial Light & Magic, Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes, directed by Shannon Tindle, and co-directed by John Aoshima.

Director: John Aoshima

Writer(s): Shannon Tindle

Stars: Tamlyn Tomita, Gedde Watanabe, Keone Young, Christopher Sean, Julia Harriman

ULTRAMAN: RISING comes to Netflix and select theaters June 14th, 2024.

