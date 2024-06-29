Snyder’s Got Options: Zombies vs. Rebel Moon?

Zack Snyder fans, listen up! Your favorite director, the one who brought us slow-mo action scenes and a Justice League that actually kinda rocked, is caught in a real-life cliffhanger. On one hand, he’s itching to unleash more zombie mayhem with his “Army of the Dead” universe. On the other hand, Netflix keeps whispering sweet nothings in his ear about continuing his space opera known as “Rebel Moon.”

From Dawn of the Dead to Army of the Dead

Let’s rewind a sec. Snyder’s no stranger to the land of the living dead. He practically rebooted the whole zombie genre with his Netflix movie”Army of the Dead”. Remember that crazy heist movie where a ragtag crew ventured into a zombie-infested Las Vegas to score some serious cash? Yeah, that one. It was epic, brutal, and everything you’d expect from the guy who brought us 300.

And guess what? Snyder wants more. He’s like a kid in a candy store with a bottomless bag of gummy brains. The “Army of the Dead” universe, according to him, is a goldmine just waiting to be tapped. He’s got ideas for sequels, prequels, animated spin-offs – you name it. The dude’s got a whole zombie apocalypse playground in his head, and he’s itching to let us loose in it.

Enter Rebel Moon: Netflix’s Shiny New Space Toy

But Netflix, bless their bean-counting hearts, has a different vision. They’re all about his new space opera called “Rebel Moon.” Snyder already pumped out two parts in “Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire” and “Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver“, but the critics haven’t exactly been very enthusiastic.

Here’s the twist: Snyder claims both Rebel Moon movies were massive hits for Netflix, even though the reviews were, well, let’s just say not glowing. According to him, way more people tuned in on Netflix than went to see that live-action “Barbie” movie in theaters. Wild, right?

So, What’s Next for the Snyderverse?

So, the question remains: Will Snyder get his zombie fix, or is he stuck building sandcastles on the moon of Netflix’s choosing? Will Snyder unleash another army of the undead? Will Rebel Moon become the next big space franchise? We’ll be here with the popcorn and the snark, waiting to see how this all plays out. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below: Team Zombie Apocalypse or Team Space Opera?

(Source: Cinemablend)