EXCLUSIVE: Ishana Shyamalan On The Watchers Ending & Possible Sequel

June 8, 2024
The Watchers, directed by Ishana Shyamalan, is an exciting movie that explores themes of observation and confinement. The film follows Mina as she faces creepy watchers and hidden dangers. With its suspenseful story and complex plot, The Watchers has left open some possibilities that could go beyond the film’s ending and the world it created. In this exclusive interview, Ishana Shyamalan shares her thoughts on the film’s conclusion, the possibility of a sequel, and the broader universe The Watchers introduces. Spoilers ahead—read on to discover more about this thrilling horror tale.

SPOILERS ahead for The Watchers

The Watchers Trailer

The Movie Blog: What are your thoughts on the ending with Madeline and Mina? There’s a halfling flying around, and possibly more of them out there.

Ishana Shyamalan: “For me, the end of the film is meant to establish a larger world. It’s just dipping your toe in, and we have all of that mythology built out much further. So, the idea is that there’s a whole complex world you haven’t yet seen that exists on the outskirts of the film.”

The Movie Blog: Are you teasing it now? I noticed that author A.M. Shine has a follow-up book called Stay In The Light.

Ishana Shyamalan: “Yes.”

The Movie Blog: Are you doing the sequel to The Watchers?

Ishana Shyamalan: “I don’t know. Can’t speak to that just yet, but [A.M Shine] definitely has a second book coming out. So very excited.”

Our chat with Ishana Shyamalan gives some insight into the intriguing ending of The Watchers. Shyamalan laid out a lot of groundwork with the Irish mythology in the film that could warrant a sequel or maybe even a prequel film. While the possibility of a sequel is still up in the air, the hints at a broader story and the existence of a second book by A.M. Shine create the possibility of hope. Ishana’s debut was a strong one and you can read our review of The Watchers in case you missed it. The anticipation is high to see what this new director will have in store for audiences. Stay tuned to The Movie Blog for more updates and interviews on the latest in film.

The Watchers Movie

Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan
Writer(s): Ishana Night Shyamalan
Stars: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere
