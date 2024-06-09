EXCLUSIVE: Ishana Shyamalan On The Watchers Ending & Possible Sequel

The Movie Blog: What are your thoughts on the ending with Madeline and Mina? There’s a halfling flying around, and possibly more of them out there.

Ishana Shyamalan: “For me, the end of the film is meant to establish a larger world. It’s just dipping your toe in, and we have all of that mythology built out much further. So, the idea is that there’s a whole complex world you haven’t yet seen that exists on the outskirts of the film.”

The Movie Blog: Are you teasing it now? I noticed that author A.M. Shine has a follow-up book called Stay In The Light.

Ishana Shyamalan: “Yes.”

The Movie Blog: Are you doing the sequel to The Watchers?

Ishana Shyamalan: “I don’t know. Can’t speak to that just yet, but [A.M Shine] definitely has a second book coming out. So very excited.”

Our chat with Ishana Shyamalan gives some insight into the intriguing ending of The Watchers. Shyamalan laid out a lot of groundwork with the Irish mythology in the film that could warrant a sequel or maybe even a prequel film. While the possibility of a sequel is still up in the air, the hints at a broader story and the existence of a second book by A.M. Shine create the possibility of hope. Ishana’s debut was a strong one and you can read our review of The Watchers in case you missed it. The anticipation is high to see what this new director will have in store for audiences. Stay tuned to The Movie Blog for more updates and interviews on the latest in film.