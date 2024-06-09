EXCLUSIVE: Ishana Shyamalan On The Watchers Ending & Possible Sequel

The Watchers, directed by Ishana Shyamalan, is an exciting movie that explores themes of observation and confinement. The film follows Mina as she faces creepy watchers and hidden dangers. With its suspenseful story and complex plot, The Watchers has left open some possibilities that could go beyond the film’s ending and the world it created. In this exclusive interview, Ishana Shyamalan shares her thoughts on the film’s conclusion, the possibility of a sequel, and the broader universe The Watchers introduces. Spoilers ahead—read on to discover more about this thrilling horror tale.
SPOILERS ahead for The Watchers
The Watchers Trailer
Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan
Writer(s): Ishana Night Shyamalan
Stars: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere
