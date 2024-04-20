‘Abigail’: Tiny Dancer takes a bite out of this horror-comedy.

Based on the classic Universal Monster Movie series, ‘Abigail’ is a remake of the 1936 ‘Dracula’s Daughter’. The film follows the actions of a group of kidnappers (Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, and Giancarlo Esposito) who capture Abigail,(Alisha Weir) as the rich kid/daughter of a powerful figure from whom they demand a $50 million ransom. However, they soon find out this won’t be an easy job when they realize that they are trapped with no ordinary rich kid. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. Universal Pictures presents Abigail.

The Good:

‘Abigail’ has an intriguing setup; we see the young dancer practicing in an empty theater. One wonders who she is. It pulls you in from the start. People love to watch young rich kids live sad, lonely and in this case, creepy lives. The music score by Brian Tyler in “Abigail’ was pretty phenomenal and suited the storyline of a young, rich, vampiress, ballet dancer. As the film unravels the characters, the audience learns more through the film’s morbid humor. After a few laugh-out-loud moments, you realize that Abigail has the potential to be a good hor-com.

Abigail is played brilliantly by Alisha Weir, whose sweet soft voice and adorable demeanor give her character a sense of “normal” and humble rich kid. Abigail is the last film that Angus Cloud is featured in before his untimely death. He brings the fun-loving-yet-idiotic character development that he did in Euphoria. Some of the scenes were super gory and fun to watch as a horror fan.

The Bad

The characters lacked curation. While they all had a connection to the ‘dark lord’, it left out a few key items to the fuller film. Melissa Barrera is eye candy in the film, however, her acting is lacking. Her character suffered cheesy lines which were not intended to be laughable but were. The plot lacked originality and did not feel fully developed with missing information that could have made the movie soar.

The overall

Go see this film on a mundane Sunday afternoon and get drinks, it is at least fairly entertaining. While you won’t leave thrilled and telling your friends they have to see it – you will have had a good laugh. Not putting this one at the top of my horror-comedy must see list. Ultimately, it’s a fun flick with some hilarious scenes and action-packed scenes. Abigail is opening in theaters on April 19, 2024