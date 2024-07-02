Big Red’s Back! Check Out the New Hellboy Trailer

Remember Hellboy, the big red dude who fights creepy crawlies for the good guys? Well, guess what? He’s back, and this time, he’s trading punches with a whole new kind of evil. This ain’t your grandpa’s Hellboy. Actor Jack Kesy (you might know him from “12 Strong”) is stepping into the role, becoming the third dude to play the lovable demon hero on the big screen. And from the looks of the new trailer, he’s gonna bring an interesting new take on the character in Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Welcome to Appalachia (Where Things Get Weird)

The trailer kicks off with some seriously spooky Appalachian scenery. Think dark forests, creepy hills, and the feeling that something ain’t right. Hellboy himself says it best: “Smells like death.” The tone of this trailer is interesting as it’s a major departure from what we’ve seen before. This feels more like a low-budget horror movie with Hellboy just there. This could work. I loved this approach with Pitch Black and I always wonder why more movies don’t try this. Oh well.

Things get even crazier from there. We’re talking levitating ladies, bug infestations straight out of your nightmares, and a whole lot of other messed-up stuff. Basically, it’s Hellboy’s job description. This time, he’s facing off against The Crooked Man, a creepy soul-collector who’s got his sights set on the good folks of Appalachia. Not on Hellboy’s watch!

Based on a Killer Comic

This movie’s actually based on a comic book miniseries of the same name by the legendary Mike Mignola (the guy who created Hellboy). So, you know it’s gonna be good. Plus, Mignola co-wrote the screenplay, so take comfort in knowing that the actual creator is keeping a close eye on things.

The 2019 Hellboy reboot with David Harbour went for a more epic storyline. This one seems to be taking a different approach, focusing on a single, creepy story like in the comics. Think of it as a monster-of-the-week episode, but with way more firepower (and a giant red right hand).

The Reboot Jury’s Still Out

The 2019 reboot had some fans cheering, but others weren’t so sold. Some critics loved the Guillermo del Toro films and thought the reboot strayed too far. This new movie seems to be going back to basics, sticking closer to the source material. Will it win over the critics and fans alike? Only time will tell.

But one thing’s for sure: Hellboy’s back, and he’s ready to punch some demons in the face. Get ready for some action-packed horror goodness when “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” hits theaters later this year!

(Source: EW)