Everything You Need to Know About the New “Jason Universe”

Calling all horror fans! Hold onto your sleeping bags because Camp Crystal Lake is about to be crawling with activity once again. We’re talking about everyone’s favorite hockey-masked maniac, Jason Voorhees, and his upcoming return in a brand new “Jason Universe.”

Wait, a Jason Universe? That’s right! Get ready for a fresh wave of terror as Horror Inc. announced a multi-platform expansion of the iconic “Friday the 13th” franchise. This isn’t just a new movie, though. We’re talking video games, immersive experiences, merchandise, and a whole lot more – all designed to take us deeper into the blood-soaked world of Camp Crystal Lake.

So, what can we expect from the “Jason Universe”? According to IGN, the details are still under wraps, but we can look forward to new “activations” that will span the entertainment world. This could include anything from movies and TV shows to terrifying video games that will put you right in the shoes (or should we say, running shoes?) of hapless camp counselors.

But wait, there’s more! Imagine stepping into Camp Crystal Lake yourself. The “Jason Universe” might just include immersive experiences that will have you dodging machete swings and running for your life. Sign us up (maybe)!

Diehard “Friday the 13th” fans can rest easy – Horror Inc. says they’re committed to honoring the legacy of the franchise while also giving it a fresh twist for modern audiences. That means scares that will have you jumping out of your seat, but also new stories and experiences that will keep things interesting.

Here’s the icing on the cake: Horror Inc. is working with Victor Miller, the screenwriter of the original “Friday the 13th” movie. This is a big deal for fans who want to see the spirit of the original film captured in this new era.

So, when can we expect to see the “Jason Universe” come to life? We don’t have an exact date yet, but Horror Inc. is promising more announcements throughout 2024. Keep an eye on their social media and the official “Jason Universe” website to stay in the loop.

A Brief History of the “Friday the 13th” Franchise

The first “Friday the 13th” movie slashed its way onto screens in 1980. The film introduced us to the now-iconic villain, Jason Voorhees, a seemingly unstoppable killer who terrorizes teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake. The movie was a surprise hit, spawning a franchise that includes twelve films (and a reboot) to date.

The “Friday the 13th” films are known for their graphic violence, jump scares, and of course, Jason’s signature hockey mask. While the franchise has been criticized for its gore, it has also gained a devoted cult following who appreciate its dark humor and campy charm.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a horror newbie, the “Jason Universe” promises to be a chilling good time. So, grab your flashlight, check the doors and windows, and get ready to return to Camp Crystal Lake…if you dare!

tune

share

more_vert