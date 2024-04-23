Top Ten Catholic Horror Movies To Watch If You Loved The First Omen

Catholic horror has always been the genre that delivered the best of scary experiences. Whether it’s the creepy 70s classics or a modern take on the church, religious horror movies can be reliable to creep you out like nothing else. With the release of the critically acclaimed prequel of the classic The Omen, it makes sense if you want to continue this kind of cinematic journey. So get on the ride with these skin-crawling movies to watch if you’re a fan of this genre.

The Exorcist (1973)

The lives of two families are intertwined by a demonic entity. When an actress begins to see violent changes in her daughter, she calls in a priest for help. However, the priest questions his faith when his mother falls ill.

This masterpiece is unquestionably one of the best attempts at projecting the fearful side of religion. The very concept of a demonic child is chilling to its core. The Exorcist laid the ground for the future of horror by horrifying innocent children which was further used in many works. It also instills fear by showcasing a powerless priest.

2. The Prophecy (1995)

A detective is set on solving a murder case. What could go wrong? Well, when he sees eerie visions of angels preparing for a war, he knows that the case isn’t as simple as he imagined.

Original in its conception and thoughtful in its genre, The Prophecy explores the depths of faith and good vs evil in the most chilling way possible.

3. Prince of Darkness (1987)

There are weird things in people’s basements, but when Father Loomis cleans out the church basement, he finds a can with suspicious green liquid inside. Upon further investigation with a professor, the sludge turns out to be Satan’s vengeful spirit.

4. The Conjuring (2013)

When a family moves into a new house on a farm things are anything but peaceful. With strange occurrences haunting their lives, they decide to call in paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to help them. Soon, they would uncover the disturbing history of the farmhouse house. The characters in The Conjuring were so powerful that they left an indelible mark on the horror movie. The fact that it is based on real-life events, makes it even more terrifying. The meticulous details and real investigation files bring the realness to the film that makes it timelessly admirable.

5. The Devils (1971)

Taking place in the 17th century, The Devils is about Father Grandier, who is notorious for his controversial opinions on religion and sexuality. When a vengeful Cardinal vows to ruin Grandier’s reputation, things take a deadly turn as Satanism is involved. The movie remains one of the most iconic attempts when it comes to unconventional horror. The historical grandeur and exposition of power make it delve deeper into the human mind, all the while plaguing our dreams.

6. The Sacrament (2013)

The Sacrament is a found-footage horror film that depicts the quest of a reporter who goes into a deep secluded place to rescue his sister, a recovering alcoholic, from a cult. Things seem pretty straightforward until he meets the unhinged cult leader. The way this movie explores psychology and blind faith will always stay ‘sacred’ to me.

7. Saint Maud (2019)

Obsession with anything can lead to deadly outcomes, even if it’s saving lives. Saint Maud is about a religious nurse, who seems to be fixated on saving the soul of her patient on the verge of death. The religious elements of the film come smoothly together with mental illness and denial that blows all of our minds away.

8. Carrie (2013)

Be careful of who you bully. Carrie, a sheltered high-school girl, is tormented by bullies at school and by her mother at home. When she finally snaps, she unleashes deadly telekinetic powers. What makes this one special is the less-recognized role of religious extremism in causing detrimental effects on children and how bad it can get.

9. The Exorcist III (1990)

A series of murder investigations, presumably the works of a serial killer, leads a detective down an unsettling path. Things are more deadly and sinister than he ever anticipated. The good ole classic that does not need to be told about. The dark side of religion and themes of faithlessness are what make The Exorcist III one of the best horror movies of all time.

10. Immaculate (2023)

An American nun, Cecilia, goes to the Italian countryside to join a convent. However, things take a horrific turn from the get-go and she’s forced to come face-to-face with the sinister evils lurking within the borders. She must save herself from the tormenting clutches before it’s too late. A modern take on the religious theme. Immaculate satisfies the need to get back to the classic themes with plenty of scary moments and intriguing characters.

These horror movies are a must-watch whether it’s the creepy season or not. Picked up from your favorite genres, they will give you unforgettable jump-off-your-couch moments.