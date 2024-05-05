Knuckles Premiere Numbers Is Setting Records for Paramount+

Video game adaptations have performed incredibly well over the past few years. The latest additions to the genre include Fallout on Amazon Prime and Knuckles on Paramount+. The latter is doing especially well, and we aren’t surprised. After the intense success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the streaming spin-off is a hit. The Knuckles streaming numbers have set a record for an opening weekend at Paramount+. Let’s dive into these numbers and why it’s doing so well!

How Did The Knuckles Streaming Numbers Get So High?

Knuckles, created by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, is based on the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog game series by Sega. This new show is a direct spin-off from recent films, including Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), and follows the character Knuckles the Echidna, voiced by Idris Elba. Knuckles has to train the new deputy sheriff, Wade Whipple, as an apprentice, preparing him for a Reno bowling tournament.

The first film earned an impressive $319 million, which was especially a big deal in its release year 2020. The sequel scored an additional $405 million. A third film will be released in December of 2024, and we expect it to perform just as well.

The success comes from various factors, including the recent love for video game adaptations. It’s an amazing era for the genre and will continue with future adaptations like Borderlands later this summer. Another factor is the franchise pulling in fans of all ages, including those who grew up playing Sonic and children just getting introduced to the characters.

What Do The Numbers Look Like?

The Knuckles streaming numbers come from the six-episode series. So far, it has earned over 4 million hours of worldwide viewing within 3 days of its premiere. This is a huge record for the streaming service. The show will likely continue to thrive, with millions more subscribers who could watch the show.

The show’s reviews are also largely positive, and Knuckles has an average of 70% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to the happy numbers for Knuckles, it has also brought more attention to the movies. Both films gain views, increasing their overall streaming numbers in a massive wave.

What Comes Next?

So far, Knuckles has not received a renewal for season 2. Based on these numbers, though, we’d be surprised if it didn’t happen. Regardless of what happens, we can expect to see more Sonic in the 2024 film.

Have you watched the series yet? Are you contributing to the Knuckles streaming numbers? Let us know what you think about the show in the comments!