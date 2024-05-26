BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE – Chicago – Advance Screening

This summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with an interesting twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name. But as they get closer to finding out the truth, Mike and Marcus are framed themselves—and now, they’re fugitives from the law with a cartel-funded bounty on their heads. Pursued by the cops, targeted by the cartels, hunted by every gang in the city… whatcha gonna do when everybody comes for you?