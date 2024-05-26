BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Tiffany Haddish, and directed by Adil & Bilall? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.
How To Enter the Giveaway:
Screener Details
Downtown Chicago
Monday, June 3rd, 2024
7:00PM
About BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE
This summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with an interesting twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name. But as they get closer to finding out the truth, Mike and Marcus are framed themselves—and now, they’re fugitives from the law with a cartel-funded bounty on their heads. Pursued by the cops, targeted by the cartels, hunted by every gang in the city… whatcha gonna do when everybody comes for you?
Director: Adil & Bilall
Writer(s): Chris Bremner
Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano
BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE comes to theaters June 7th, 2024.
Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!