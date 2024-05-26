Contests
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE – Chicago – Advance Screening

By
May 26, 2024
3 min read
In Contests

Would you like to see BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE  starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Tiffany Haddish, and directed by Adil & Bilall?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Monday, June 3rd, 2024
7:00PM

About BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi

This summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with an interesting twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name. But as they get closer to finding out the truth, Mike and Marcus are framed themselves—and now, they’re fugitives from the law with a cartel-funded bounty on their heads. Pursued by the cops, targeted by the cartels, hunted by every gang in the city… whatcha gonna do when everybody comes for you?

 

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE Trailer:

 

Bad Boys Ride or Die Will Smith Martin Lawrence (9)

Director: Adil & Bilall
Writer(s): Chris Bremner
Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano
BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE comes to theaters June 7th,  2024.
Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

 

Comment with Facebook
Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Contests

Check Also

Moana 2 Trailer and Poster Debut

Halle Berry fights a monstrous threat in new horror film "Never Let Go." Watch the trailer & see how far a mother will go for her kids.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com