Talk To Me Interview: Directors Danny & Michael Philippou on The New Horror

In the haunting debut horror film, “Talk To Me,” twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou present an eye-popping, emotionally charged journey into a world where grief and supernatural forces collide. The Australian-born duo, best known for their captivating YouTube channel RackaRacka, have ventured into uncharted territory, infusing their signature high-energy style with an artful sophistication that breathes life into a bone-chilling narrative. As audiences are drawn into the chilling tale of Mia, a teenage girl grappling with the loss of her mother, they find themselves ensnared in a twisted game of seeking solace through conjured spirits. “Talk To Me” explores the allure of a dangerous new high, where possession becomes an escape from reality, exposing the terrifying consequences of treading into the unknown. In this exclusive interview, Danny and Michael Philippou invite us behind the scenes of their directorial debut. They share their creative journey, insights into blending horror with emotional depth, and the challenges they faced. You can read our review here and check out the interview below.

The Movie Blog: How does it feel to actually have a full-featured film?

Philippou Bros: Overwhelming and we can’t believe it still feels like we’re dreaming. It’s like the best feeling in the world. It’s kind of a thing that we’ve always wanted to do.

It was even exciting just to get a classification or rating for this movie as well. It’s been such a surreal experience.

The Movie Blog: So was there anything that made you nervous when making this movie?

Philippou Bros: It was supposed to be an eight week shoot. Then it went to a seven ,and a six, and a five. So, five weeks to shoot the entire film and it was kind of like that. Like, “Can we get everything with the to the quality that we wanted?” And just thank God, we have an amazing cast and crew that helped them make all of that possible. Even casting Sophie [Wilde], because she wasn’t a name, we lost a million dollars out of the budget. But we were like, “WE NEED HER! We want her!” because her audition blew us away.

The Movie Blog: There was a moment where it was hinted that maybe there’s another hand out there somewhere. Do we have something in the works for a sequel or prequel?

Philippou Bros: Oh my gosh, we’ve got like such a big thick mythology about all this sort of stuff. this sort of stuff. It is such a rich world, and we’ve on purpose, only really touched on things about the hand. We wanted the kids to be in over their heads. We didn’t want to over explain everything, but there is so much there.

The Movie Blog: Would either of you be willing to touch the hand?

Philippou Bros: If it was real, I’d be doing it 100%. I would get friends that i like really, really trust. Lock the door. Like, “We’re doing this privately”. I would be too curious. I’d say talk to me and see if i want that spirit. I’d do a little bit of an audition process. Would you do the hand?

The Movie Blog: Man, HELL No!

Philippou Bros: (Laughter)

The Movie Blog: I thought that was really smart that you guys included this element that the possession was addictive and had a euphoric element to it. What was the decision behind that?

Philippou Bros: It’s a vice it’s addicting. The hand can represent so many things. We want it to represent something that pulls you in. Some people can drink for fun and then some people just can’t stop drinking. It’s sort of like using it to escape something. But it was also having it be current. Like, what would kids be doing if demonic possession was real? I feel like that’s exactly what would happen.

The Movie Blog: What’s like the biggest lesson you guys have learned now that you can take into your next film?

Philippou Bros: It would be having the music process like score start earlier. It was very difficult to find the sound. The musical theme of the story was very difficult to find. We did in the end, which is awesome, but i was so stressful, you know? Luckily we found a composer that help put it together because we’re just so specific with what we’re after. So moving forward we’ll be having music part of the script writing process, and pre-production process, and having it embodied in the bones of the script. I can’t wait to do that for the next movie and have that stuff start earlier.

The Movie Blog: What do you want audiences to like walk away with besides nightmares?

Philippou Bros: It was always audience first. You really want them to sort of have a good scary traumatizing time. We hope to scare the shit out of some kids and be part of their childhoods, as well with this movie. I think also having them want to watch it again…[The film] is so layered. If people can like it the first time, and want to go watch it again, and pick up more…. That’s a connection. I’m excited for people to connect with different things and I’m excited to hear different people’s interpretations of the scenes.