Dune: Part Two Home Release & Giveaway

Dune: Part Two, the much-awaited sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s epic, hit screens with an explosive debut. Available for purchase and rental digitally on April 16, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from May 14, the blockbuster continues its journey from the pages of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel to the silver screen.

Villeneuve’s visionary adaptation of Dune: Part Two follows the mythic odyssey of Paul Atreides, portrayed by the talented Timothée Chalamet, as he joins forces with Chani and the Fremen. Their quest for vengeance against those who tore apart his family takes center stage, amidst a backdrop of love, duty, and the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

Packed with returning stars like Zendaya and Josh Brolin, and introducing new faces such as Florence Pugh and Dave Bautista, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Villeneuve, along with his creative team, weaves a narrative that captures the essence of Herbert’s masterpiece, bringing it to life with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling. Don’t feel like waiting? You can purchase the home media by clicking here.

DIGITAL, 4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

Dune: Part Two Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Dune: Part Two 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

BASICS

Premium Digital Ownership: April 16, 2024

4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD Street Date: May 14, 2024

4K Languages: English, Canadian French, Latin Spanish

4K Subtitles: English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish

BD Languages: English, Canadian French, Latin Spanish

BD Subtitles: English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish

DVD Languages: English, Canadian French, Latin Spanish

DVD Subtitles: English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish

Running Time: 165 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material, and brief strong language.

DVD: DLBY/DGTL

4K UHD and Blu-ray: ATMOS TrueHD, DLBY/DGTL

PRODUCT ERP

4K UHD + Digital $29.99

Blu-ray + Digital $24.99

DVD $19.99

As fans gear up for another thrilling installment, Dune: Part Two sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. With its release on digital platforms and home entertainment, audiences worldwide can immerse themselves in the epic saga and witness the continuation of Paul Atreides' epic journey.

Dune Part Two Video Review: