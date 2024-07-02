The Boondock Saints Are Back…and Breaking Out of Jail?!

Yo Boondock Saints fans, listen up! Remember those vigilante brothers, Connor and Murphy MacManus, dispensing their own brand of justice with a whole lotta firepower? Yeah, The Boondock Saints are coming back for round three, and this time, it sounds like things are about to get epic.

Norman Reedus Spills the Beans (Kinda)

Norman Reedus, the guy who slays zombies on “The Walking Dead,” recently dropped a hot take on “The Boondock Saints 3.” He couldn’t reveal too much, but he did say one thing for sure: this sequel is gonna be BIGGER. Like, way bigger than the first two movies. Think John Wick levels of action, but with holy water and shotguns instead of fancy suits and silenced pistols.

And guess what else? The movie might even start with the MacManus brothers busting outta the clink. Yeah, that’s right, they’ve been locked up for a while, but that ain’t stopping them from getting back on their righteous crusade. Remember, these guys believe in their own brand of justice, even if it means bending the law (a lot).

New Director, Same Badass Brothers

While they haven’t announced a director yet, one thing’s for sure: the original director, Troy Duffy, won’t be back. But don’t worry, Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery are still suiting up as Murphy and Connor. These iconic roles practically belong to them at this point.

The first “Boondock Saints” movie came out way back in 1999. It didn’t exactly break the box office, but it found a second life on home video. Fast forward to today, and it’s a full-blown cult classic. People love the action, the over-the-top violence, and the whole “morality is a gray area” thing the MacManus brothers have going on.

The Wait Continues

So, when can we expect this epic jailbreak movie to hit theaters? There’s no official release date yet, but trust us, we’re keeping our ears to the ground. In the meantime, you can rewatch the first two movies to get yourself pumped. Just remember, sending thoughts and prayers to the bad guys might not be the worst idea when the MacManus brothers are on the loose.

Let us know in the comments below: Are you hyped for “The Boondock Saints 3”? And what kind of crazy action scenes do you want to see in the new movie?