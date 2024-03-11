All of the Winners From the 2024 Oscars

After a year of phenomenal and innovative filmmaking, the 2024 Oscars winners are finally here to tell us what we already know: it was a great year for cinema. But it’s not all about personal opinions regarding what makes a great film. It’s about hardworking behind-the-scenes teams, talented cast members, and passion for the medium. The Academy Awards highlight some of the most talented folks, and we finally have our winners! So, let’s dig into the 2024 Oscar winners list and see who took home the gold from the 96th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel!
The 2024 Oscars Nominees Who Won Big
Most Awards Season followers had big predictions for Oppenheimer and for good reasons. The movie earned 13 nominations, including in the biggest categories. Close behind in nominations were Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and then Barbie trailing behind. Unsurprisingly, most of the films earned well-deserved awards, with Poor Things and Oppenheimer winning multiple awards each. The Zone of Interest was another big winner from the night, taking home two wins.
There were no crazy surprises with any of the wins. Some races were too close to call before the night began, but Cillian Murphy for Best Actor and Emma Stone for Best Actress were exciting to see live. Still, Lily Gladstone’s win would have been history-making, and it would have been lovely to see her on the stage.
Highlights From The Academy Awards Ceremony
The 2024 Oscar winners are the highlight of the night, but the ceremony is another big reason that fans gather to watch. This year’s ceremony had no shortage of exciting moments, great speeches, and beautiful performances.
The ceremony brought back an old trend of past winners presenting the awards in the acting categories. It helped put a spotlight on incredible roles while also bringing some of our favorite previous winners out, including Christoph Waltz, Nicholas Cage, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, and more.
One of the most anticipated events of the evening was Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. The star did not disappoint, bringing dozens of Kens on stage and getting everybody out of their seat.
Another highlight of the ceremony was the inclusion of Messi, the newest canine star, on the red carpet. Messi was a key performer in Anatomy of a Fall and would have won the award for Best Boy if there had been one. He was brought back for the end of the ceremony, where host Jimmy Kimmel continued his trend of making fun of Matt Damon at every opportunity by having Messi pee on Damon’s star on the Walk of Fame.
The Full List of 2024 Oscars Winners
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Directing
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) – WINNER
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) – WINNER
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) – WINNER
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction – WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) – WINNER
Best Animated Short Film
Letters to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER
Best Live-Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop – WINNER
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Society of the Snow
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – WINNER
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
The Big Winners of the 2024 Oscars
Did your predictions come true? And did your favorite films take home the gold from the 2024 Oscars winners list? Let us know your thoughts on the winners, the ceremony as a whole, and if there were any films that you still wish had made it to the show!