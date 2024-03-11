All of the Winners From the 2024 Oscars

After a year of phenomenal and innovative filmmaking, the 2024 Oscars winners are finally here to tell us what we already know: it was a great year for cinema. But it’s not all about personal opinions regarding what makes a great film. It’s about hardworking behind-the-scenes teams, talented cast members, and passion for the medium. The Academy Awards highlight some of the most talented folks, and we finally have our winners! So, let’s dig into the 2024 Oscar winners list and see who took home the gold from the 96th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel!

The 2024 Oscars Nominees Who Won Big

Most Awards Season followers had big predictions for Oppenheimer and for good reasons. The movie earned 13 nominations, including in the biggest categories. Close behind in nominations were Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and then Barbie trailing behind. Unsurprisingly, most of the films earned well-deserved awards, with Poor Things and Oppenheimer winning multiple awards each. The Zone of Interest was another big winner from the night, taking home two wins.

There were no crazy surprises with any of the wins. Some races were too close to call before the night began, but Cillian Murphy for Best Actor and Emma Stone for Best Actress were exciting to see live. Still, Lily Gladstone’s win would have been history-making, and it would have been lovely to see her on the stage.

Highlights From The Academy Awards Ceremony

The 2024 Oscar winners are the highlight of the night, but the ceremony is another big reason that fans gather to watch. This year’s ceremony had no shortage of exciting moments, great speeches, and beautiful performances.

The ceremony brought back an old trend of past winners presenting the awards in the acting categories. It helped put a spotlight on incredible roles while also bringing some of our favorite previous winners out, including Christoph Waltz, Nicholas Cage, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, and more.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening was Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. The star did not disappoint, bringing dozens of Kens on stage and getting everybody out of their seat.

Another highlight of the ceremony was the inclusion of Messi, the newest canine star, on the red carpet. Messi was a key performer in Anatomy of a Fall and would have won the award for Best Boy if there had been one. He was brought back for the end of the ceremony, where host Jimmy Kimmel continued his trend of making fun of Matt Damon at every opportunity by having Messi pee on Damon’s star on the Walk of Fame.

The Full List of 2024 Oscars Winners

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Directing

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) – WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) – WINNER

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) – WINNER

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction – WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) – WINNER

Best Animated Short Film

Letters to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop – WINNER

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Society of the Snow

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – WINNER

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

The Big Winners of the 2024 Oscars

