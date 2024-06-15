Bollywood Trailers
Rautu Ka Raaz

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cracks a Case in “Rautu Ka Raaz” on ZEE5 Global

By
June 14, 2024
5 min read
In Bollywood Trailers

Get ready to witness Nawazuddin Siddiqui solving a murder in the most unlikely of places in Rautu Ka Raaz. We’ll see him in this adventure in a sleepy village where time seems to stand still. ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, is set to premiere its new direct-to-digital film on June 28th, 2024.


This movie marks a successful reunion between ZEE5 Global, Zee Studios, and the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Fresh off the success of “Haddi,” Siddiqui portrays Inspector Deepak Negi. This detective is a cop tasked with unraveling a puzzling murder in the quaint village of Rautu Ki Beli. Nestled in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand, Rautu Ki Beli boasts a laid-back atmosphere – a stark contrast to the thrilling whodunit that’s about to unfold.

A Murder in Paradise?

The story centers around the shocking death of a warden at a local blind school. Can you imagine? A murder in a place known for its peace and quiet? This is where Inspector Negi and his team come in. Get ready for a hilarious and suspenseful ride as Negi, alongside Sub-Inspector Dimri (played by Rajesh Kumar), juggles their easygoing lifestyle with the demands of a high-profile case.

A Unique Murder Mystery

“Rautu Ka Raaz” isn’t your typical murder mystery. This film boasts a quirky charm, thanks to its characters and the relaxed pace of the village life. Director Anand Surapur promises a captivating story that combines stunning visuals with a plot full of twists and turns. Siddiqui’s signature acting style adds another layer of brilliance, ensuring a performance that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

A Celebration of South Asian Content

“Rautu Ka Raaz” is more than just a movie. This is a testament to ZEE5 Global’s commitment to delivering exceptional content for South Asian audiences worldwide. With a library of over 200,000 hours of content across 18 languages, ZEE5 Global is a one-stop shop. There you can find everything from original series to blockbuster movies, music, and lifestyle shows. The platform caters to a global audience, offering its service in over 190 countries and recently introduced ZEE5 Global Add-ons, allowing users to subscribe to various South Asian streaming services under one roof.

So, if you’re looking for a murder mystery with a unique twist, stunning visuals, and the ever-charming Nawazuddin Siddiqui, then “Rautu Ka Raaz” is the movie for you. Head over to ZEE5 Global on June 28th and get ready to be entertained!

Share this Story

About

Content Manager | Senior Editor | Daydreamer | Keep your head on a swivel and don't blink
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Anthony Whyte
Load More In Bollywood Trailers

Check Also

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Trailer

Peacock, the streaming service that brought us hits ...

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com