Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cracks a Case in “Rautu Ka Raaz” on ZEE5 Global

Get ready to witness Nawazuddin Siddiqui solving a murder in the most unlikely of places in Rautu Ka Raaz. We’ll see him in this adventure in a sleepy village where time seems to stand still. ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, is set to premiere its new direct-to-digital film on June 28th, 2024.

Actions speak louder than words, especially — when you have a secret If you’re ready to stream this thriller, you might just find out what it is! Rautu Ka Raaz — streaming soon, EXCLUSIVELY on ZEE5 #ZEE5Global @Nawazuddin_S #AnandSurapur @ZeeStudios_ #UmeshKrBansal… pic.twitter.com/bmOKY1DhfV — ZEE5 Global (@ZEE5Global) June 13, 2024



This movie marks a successful reunion between ZEE5 Global, Zee Studios, and the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Fresh off the success of “Haddi,” Siddiqui portrays Inspector Deepak Negi. This detective is a cop tasked with unraveling a puzzling murder in the quaint village of Rautu Ki Beli. Nestled in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand, Rautu Ki Beli boasts a laid-back atmosphere – a stark contrast to the thrilling whodunit that’s about to unfold.

A Murder in Paradise?

The story centers around the shocking death of a warden at a local blind school. Can you imagine? A murder in a place known for its peace and quiet? This is where Inspector Negi and his team come in. Get ready for a hilarious and suspenseful ride as Negi, alongside Sub-Inspector Dimri (played by Rajesh Kumar), juggles their easygoing lifestyle with the demands of a high-profile case.

A Unique Murder Mystery

“Rautu Ka Raaz” isn’t your typical murder mystery. This film boasts a quirky charm, thanks to its characters and the relaxed pace of the village life. Director Anand Surapur promises a captivating story that combines stunning visuals with a plot full of twists and turns. Siddiqui’s signature acting style adds another layer of brilliance, ensuring a performance that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

A Celebration of South Asian Content

“Rautu Ka Raaz” is more than just a movie. This is a testament to ZEE5 Global’s commitment to delivering exceptional content for South Asian audiences worldwide. With a library of over 200,000 hours of content across 18 languages, ZEE5 Global is a one-stop shop. There you can find everything from original series to blockbuster movies, music, and lifestyle shows. The platform caters to a global audience, offering its service in over 190 countries and recently introduced ZEE5 Global Add-ons, allowing users to subscribe to various South Asian streaming services under one roof.

So, if you’re looking for a murder mystery with a unique twist, stunning visuals, and the ever-charming Nawazuddin Siddiqui, then “Rautu Ka Raaz” is the movie for you. Head over to ZEE5 Global on June 28th and get ready to be entertained!