Avneet Kaur Exclusive Interview: Dreams, Cannes, and Bold Roles

In our Avneet Kaur Exclusive Interview, we dive into the vibrant life of the young actress who’s taking the entertainment industry by storm. The stunning actress dishes on her rollercoaster ride to success, from Bollywood aspirations to conquering Cannes for her new movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. With her dazzling smile and unstoppable drive, Avneet shares her thoughts and is clear about her career goals. She dreams of transitioning into Bollywood but isn’t limiting herself. “I want to experiment with web series and OTT films,” she says. Her love for digital platforms shows her versatile approach to acting. Avneet’s enthusiasm for trying new things keeps her fans on their toes.

Can you tell us about your plans for transitioning into Bollywood and your thoughts on web series?

Avneet Kaur: So, yes, I do want to transition into Bollywood eventually, but I would love to experiment as well when it comes to web series. I love OTT, so I don’t entirely want to go in a certain way. I want to experiment with web shows or maybe web movies also, OTT films as well. So, yeah.

How was your experience at Cannes?

Avneet Kaur: It was magical. I think I was very nervous when I got the news and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I definitely wanted to go to Cannes, but I did not know if I should go to represent a brand if I get this opportunity in my future. I thought that this is going to happen after like 10 years or something when I’ve actually established myself and I go for a film. I had so many questions in my mind. But when I got this opportunity to release the poster of our film called Love in Vietnam in Cannes, that was a huge opportunity for me. I was the youngest Indian actress to walk the red carpet at Cannes. It was unreal. I feel really proud that I got to represent my country there at such a global platform.

Tell us about your character Ishika.

Avneet Kaur: Oh, absolutely. I love her. Her name is Ishika and she is so confident. She is a powerhouse herself. She is outspoken and doesn’t care about other people’s opinions. She does what she loves and protects her family. She takes care of her mother and I love that about her. Personally, I’m really different from her, and I love experimenting with my roles and looks. I wanted to do a character this bold and strong in my career. So, when I got this opportunity, I said yes immediately.

Do you prefer playing strong characters, or is it just a coincidence?

Avneet Kaur: It’s not an intentional choice. I said I really like experimenting but it just happens. Maybe I have such a strong personality that people like giving me roles in that certain genre, but yeah, I enjoy them. I love being a part of roles like that.

How was it working with Sunny?

Avneet Kaur: So, I think the fact that Sunny is also a Punjabi, like me, helped us relate. We had a blast while shooting. The first few moments were a bit awkward since we didn’t know each other, but I was very excited. I had seen his work in the past and he’s done amazing films. I wanted to work with him for a long time. We connected quickly because we could talk in our own language and share funny little jokes. We became really good friends in two or three days. Personally, he’s a really honest, genuine, and sweet person. I’m glad I got to build such relationships while shooting, with people like Anu Kapoor Sir and Supriya Mam too. They are amazing and so genuine.

What has been your biggest challenge in the industry?

Avneet Kaur: The biggest challenge was coming into this industry because I do not have any personal connections here. I belong to a small city in Punjab called Jalandhar. My family has been doctors and teachers. They wanted me to get into their field, but I told them that acting is something I’d like to pursue. The challenge of moving from Jalandhar to Mumbai, the city of dreams, was significant. The struggle to enter this industry was tough, but now I feel proud and great that I can say I’m an established actor and I’m doing well for myself.

How do you balance your personal and professional life?

Avneet Kaur: Personally, I’ve always balanced these two things well. Even in my school years, I remember going to school and shooting at the same time. I used to get some breaks to go to school, give my exams, and then come back to the set and shoot again. This was routine for me, and it made me experience a lot from a young age. So now, I get time, or if I don’t, I make time for both.

How do you handle negativity on social media?

Avneet Kaur: I’ve seen and experienced negativity for a long time. You cannot tell people to be positive all the time, right? There is always going to be negativity. You cannot change everyone’s opinion. I love it when my fans support me, and they’ve shown so much love over the years. But when unnecessary negativity pops up, I just try to avoid it. I do not have the time to reply to every negative comment, so I choose to ignore them.

Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

Avneet Kaur: Yes, absolutely. We launched the poster of my next film, Love in Vietnam, at Cannes. We’re going to start shooting in Vietnam, and the film will release next year, mostly at Cannes. Fingers crossed for that. There’s also a series coming up, which I’m really excited about. It’s a mystery, murder series, all gory stuff. I love experimenting with my roles and stories, so I’m looking forward to it.

Thank you for your time, Avneet.

Avneet Kaur: Thank you so much, Anthony. Nice to meet you.

Avneet Kaur’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. From dreaming big in Bollywood to walking the red carpet at Cannes, she proves that hard work and determination pay off. In this Avneet Kaur Exclusive Interview, her passion for acting and love for her fans shine through. Avneet is gearing up to shoot her next film, “Love in Vietnam,” in Vietnam, with a planned release at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She also has a mysterious and thrilling murder-themed web series on the horizon. We can’t wait to see what Avneet does next!