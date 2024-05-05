It’s been over a decade since the era of dystopian young adult stories took over the film and book scene. The genre fizzled out with some repetitive plotlines and an oversaturated market, but we still have a few gems that we think about regularly. The Maze Runner is one of those memorable series. Adapted from James Dshner’s 2009 novel, The Maze Runner was released in 2014, starring Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario, and follows a group of teenagers thrown into a labyrinth keeping them from society. A decade later, a Maze Runner reboot is happening. Here’s what we know so far.

A Maze Runner Reboot Coming To The Screen Again

20th Century Studios will reboot the series, the studio that adapted the initial film trilogy. Others are returning, including the previous franchise director, Wes Ball, though he will serve as a producer this time around, along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman, Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen. Jack Paglen (Transcendence) is in talks to write the script.

As it’s still in the early stages of pre-production, the Maze Runner reboot has yet to reveal a plot. However, it is apparently going to be a continuation of the story introduced in the original trilogy rather than a direct sequel or complete do-over.

What’s The Maze Runner All About?

The original story follows Thomas (played by Dylan O’Brien), a teenage boy who wakes up in a metal elevator without a memory of how he got there or who he is. He finds himself in the Glade, a small patch of land filled with teenagers and surrounded by concrete walls concealing a maze. The youth must stay alive while also trying to solve the maze if they have any hopes of escaping. The story was followed by The Scorch Trials and, finally, The Death Cure.

The initial film franchise was quite successful, earning almost $950 million across all three films. So, it begs the question: Why bring it back so soon? It has only been 6 years since the release of The Death Cure. Based on the short time span, we suspect that the film will be a completely new story with a new crop of characters, expanding on the world introduced in the film rather than trying to squeeze more out of what we’ve already had. Perhaps it will follow the theme of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and jump into a prequel.

We’re excited to learn more about this project, given how fun the original trilogy was. Will you be following news about the Maze Runner reboot? Let us know what you think in the comments and what story you want to see on the big screen.