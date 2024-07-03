ZEE5 Global Releases Spooktacular “Kakuda” Trailer!

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud horror ride that’ll leave you both giggling! ZEE5 Global, the current king of South Asian streaming, just dropped the trailer for their highly anticipated horror-comedy “Kakuda,” and it looks absolutely bonkers! Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, “Kakuda” boasts a cast to die for (pun intended). We’re talking Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, and Aasif Khan. The trailer gives us a peek into the strange curse plaguing the village of Ratodi. This hilarious and spooky trio is determined to crack the case, and “Kakuda” premieres on July 12th exclusively on ZEE5 Global.

So, What’s the Story?

The trailer follows Sunny (Saqib Saleem), a not-so-bright fella who falls head over heels for Indira (Sonakshi Sinha). They tie the knot and move to Ratodi, only to be met with a bizarre curse: Kakuda. This wicked ghost shows up every night at 7:15 PM sharp, demanding entry through a specific small door. If the man of the house fails to open it, well, let’s just say Kakuda leaves a nasty hump on his back that grows bigger by the day until…well, let’s not spoil the surprise!

With Sunny’s life on the line, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by the ever-charming Riteish Deshmukh. Together, they embark on a wild journey to unravel the mystery of Kakuda, uncover the truth behind the ghost’s identity, and break the village’s decades-long curse. But will unexpected twists and turns leave Sunny doomed?

“Kakuda” is based on a unique piece of folklore, and it promises to be a fun ride filled with laughs and scares. Get ready to stream it starting July 12, 2024, only on ZEE5 Global.

The Cast Gets Spooky (and Funny!)

The director, Aditya Sarpotdar, is excited to share this “fascinating narrative” and promises a unique blend of horror and comedy. Riteish Deshmukh loves his quirky character, Victor, and thinks the film strikes a perfect balance between hilarious and horrifying.

Sonakshi Sinha plays a science-believing woman forced to confront the strange curse. She admits balancing humor and horror is tricky but calls filming a blast. Saqib Saleem, a horror-comedy fan himself, is excited for the film’s wide reach on ZEE5 Global and loves the quirky story and the chance to work with such a talented cast. So, will Sunny survive? Will Victor and Indira save the day? Find out on July 12th!

“Kakuda” marks another exciting step for ZEE5 Global. The platform has been rapidly growing its library of original content, offering a diverse range of stories for South Asian audiences around the world. “Kakuda” is sure to be a hit with its unique blend of scares and laughs, and it shows ZEE5 Global’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of entertainment. With its star power, spooky setting, and hilarious premise, “Kakuda” is a must-watch for anyone looking for a thrill (and a good chuckle) this summer.