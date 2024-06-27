Contests
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Axel F Eddie Murphey Netflix (1)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Chicago – Advance Screening

By
June 27, 2024
4 min read
Would you like to see Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

 

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Axel F Eddie Murphey Netflix (1)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. (Featured L-R) Bria Murphy as Officer Renee Minnick and Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Cr. Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix ©2023.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Monday July 1, 2024
7:00PM

About Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

In Beverly Hills Cop 4, Detective Axel Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. This time, the stakes are personal. After his daughter’s life is threatened, Foley (Eddie Murphy) joins forces with her (Taylour Paige) and a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Together, they team up with old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a dangerous conspiracy. The film promises to deliver the same high-octane action and witty humor that fans have come to love.

A Brief History of Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – (L to R) Joseph Gordon Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott and Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Cr. Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix © 2024

The Beverly Hills Cop franchise began in 1984 with the release of the first film. That movie quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Eddie Murphy’s portrayal of the quick-witted Detroit detective Axel Foley was both groundbreaking and wildly entertaining. The original film was followed by two successful sequels in 1987 and 1994. Each of those films brings more laughs, action, and memorable moments.

The series has been celebrated for its blend of comedy and action. Now, after nearly three decades, Beverly Hills Cop 4 promises to reignite the magic of the original films while introducing new elements to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Mark your calendars for Summer 2024 and get ready to join Axel Foley for another thrilling ride through the streets of Beverly Hills. Only on Netflix!

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer

 

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Axel F Eddie Murphey Netflix (2)

 

Director: Mark Molloy
Writer(s): Will Beall, Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten
Stars: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F comes to Netflix July 3, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
