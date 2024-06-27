Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.
How To Enter the Giveaway:
Screener Details
Downtown Chicago
Monday July 1, 2024
7:00PM
About Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
In Beverly Hills Cop 4, Detective Axel Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. This time, the stakes are personal. After his daughter’s life is threatened, Foley (Eddie Murphy) joins forces with her (Taylour Paige) and a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Together, they team up with old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a dangerous conspiracy. The film promises to deliver the same high-octane action and witty humor that fans have come to love.
Director: Mark Molloy
Writer(s): Will Beall, Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten
Stars: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon
