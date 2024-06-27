Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

In Beverly Hills Cop 4, Detective Axel Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. This time, the stakes are personal. After his daughter’s life is threatened, Foley (Eddie Murphy) joins forces with her (Taylour Paige) and a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Together, they team up with old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a dangerous conspiracy. The film promises to deliver the same high-octane action and witty humor that fans have come to love.

A Brief History of Beverly Hills Cop

The Beverly Hills Cop franchise began in 1984 with the release of the first film. That movie quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Eddie Murphy’s portrayal of the quick-witted Detroit detective Axel Foley was both groundbreaking and wildly entertaining. The original film was followed by two successful sequels in 1987 and 1994. Each of those films brings more laughs, action, and memorable moments.

The series has been celebrated for its blend of comedy and action. Now, after nearly three decades, Beverly Hills Cop 4 promises to reignite the magic of the original films while introducing new elements to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

