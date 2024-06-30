Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD”: Get Ready For India’s Sci-Fi Magnum Opus

Doomsday’s here! It’s time for the tenth and the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, to descend to Earth and end evil forces ruling the planet. Check out writer and director Nag Ashwin’s Telugu magnum opus, “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas, released on June 27, 2024, at your nearest theaters.

Kalki 2898 AD Official Trailer (Hindi):

Kalki 2898 AD Official Release Trailer (Hindi):

The Good:

The audience’s interest and expectations were high for this mega-budget Indian sci-fi film right from when it was announced. People enjoy action films that blend sci-fi with Indian history and mythology. Kalki 2898 AD is one such hyped film that has significance in the future. It is said that lord Vishnu will take his tenth avatar named “Kalki” and that will be the end of Kaliyug.

The last time I saw a great sci-fi action film was Ajay Devgn’s “Himmatwala”. Nowadays, I have been watching fewer Hollywood sci-fi movies as my preference has shifted to Indian sci-fi films. And trust me, the tremendous background music of Kalki 2898 AD has been embedded in my mind and eardrums!

Introducing Prabhas as Bhairava: The “Bhairava Anthem” from Kalki 2898 AD featuring Diljit Dosanjh!

The screenplay of Kalki 2898 AD is so grand and fantastic that you can compare it to a cancer-free cigarette! Even if the story takes time to build up in the first half, the second half will simply blow your mind! The last 40 minutes including the climax of this movie are unbelievable. You will applaud and opine that such a magnificent sci-fi action film hasn’t been made ever in the history of Indian cinema. You will forget that your car’s EMI is pending and that your parents remember you if you live far away from them. And most of all, you will tell your kids 20 years from now that their father was no idiot. He used to watch stupendous movies!

Check out Prabhas and Disha Patani in the “Ta Takkara” track from Kalki 2898 AD!

I can sign it that you wouldn’t have witnessed such mind-blowing visuals ever in your life. The majestic visuals of Mahabharat in Kalki 2898 AD followed by some massive star-powered cameos from South Indian cinema make it a mega magnum opus. Every frame in this film will render you awestruck.

Hollywood may have its high tides with Marvel DC but Nag Ashwin has brought a Tsunami in Indian cinema with this masterpiece. He has raised the bar of the sci-fi action genre to a whole new level! He is excellent as a writer and director. He has injected steroids into every frame making them marvelous indeed! I would suggest that he must change his name from “Nag Ashwin” to “Nag You-Win”!

I have also fallen short of praise for the film’s music composer Santhosh Narayanan. He has blasted the screens with his awesome music. If I were to suggest a name for him it should have been “Sandy Norman” rather than Santhosh Narayanan! Jokes apart, everything goes in Hollywood style!

The “Bujji Theme” From Kalki 2898 AD!

If you want some real motivation to work out at the gym, check out Amitabh Bachchan as the legendary immortal warrior Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. I have to say; at this age when people usually get bedridden, he has blasted the screens with his energetic and powerful performance. If you watch him then I bet that even as a weakling you would get the motivation to bench 500 pounds! Amitabh in the second half as Ashwatthama was unbelievable! And what can I say of Prabhas? He is indeed the Dinosaur of the Indian Jurassic Park! He has taken revenge on Adipurush haters with Kalki 2898 AD. You will feel Prabhas’ enigmatic performance in this movie. His aura, body language, and style are too good!

Deepika Padukone as the lead actress lent great support. And after watching Kamal Haasan as the antagonist, you would cry that the show must go on! I bet you will eagerly await a sequel to this.

Introducing Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama!

Kalki 2898 AD Official Trailer (Telugu):

The Bad:

I think Nag Ashwin’s narrative style in Kalki 2898 AD could have been better. That would have enhanced its understandability. Also, certain unexpected cringy comical moments could have been omitted from such a serious screenplay to give it a proper flow. Such funny moments do take the screenplay off-track. Moreover, I am also a bit disappointed with Disha Patani’s unnecessary melodrama and tracks in this movie which elongated the screenplay to three hours.

The Verdict:

To be honest, let the flaws of Kalki 2898 AD go to hell! From the beginning till the end, the screenplay and visuals were so grand and majestic that they overshadowed every flaw. I bet this king of all entertainers can give peace to anyone’s heart and soul.

Leave your logic and reasoning behind and don’t forget to watch this epic sci-fi action-drama. Making such a grand masterpiece is not every filmmaker’s piece of cake. When such a cinematic masterpiece is running at your nearest theaters, just take your time out to watch it.

Acting - 9.6/10 9.6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 10/10 10/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 9.5/10 9.5/10

Watchability - 9.8/10 9.8/10

Rewatchability - 9/10 9/10 Overall 9.5/10 9.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)