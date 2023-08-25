Dave Bautista & Jason Momoa team up for The Wrecking Crew!

Get ready for The Wrecking Crew! Fresh off the wings of Blue Beetle, director Ángel Manuel Soto is back in the limelight with the announcement of buddy comedy The Wrecking Crew! Backed by MGM, and with a script from Jonathan Tropper, we can expect to see a pairing of Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. Taking on the producing role is Jeffrey Fierson. Although the movie was set up before the current writers’ strike, it is ultimately quite hard to see how far along this project is, however, Ángel Manuel Soto achieved a brilliant response from both fans and critics upon the release of Blue Beetle, so we are really excited to see what he can accomplish here.

Dave Bautista has had a ridiculous couple of years. First of all, he finished his time as Drax in The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Vol. 3, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. He was Duke Cody in the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, and on top of this he is the “gentle giant” in Knock at the Cabin, AKA Leonard, which is the most recent Horror/Mystery release from M. Night Shyamalan, AND let’s not forget his approach to Glossu Rabban Harkonnen within Dune. To many, Bautista is known as an action star, but his acting portfolio is actually quite diverse when you focus on it, and it’ll be great to see that ability continue in The Wrecking Crew.

Recently causing complete mayhem in Fast X as Dante, Jason Momoa has also had a hectic, and highly rewarding couple of years with his own acting career. One of the main reasons for this has to be his work within the DC Extended Universe as Arthur Curry, as fans got to see him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Continuing this narrative, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will splash their way into cinemas worldwide this December. Opposite Dave Bautista’s villain work in Dune, Jason played the brilliant, and protective Duncan Idaho. To conclude though, and most importantly for this particular announcement, both actors worked together in Season 3 of See, an interesting, and savage world without eyesight, that focuses on its sound, and bleak surroundings. This creative pairing worked really well in See, and that is a promising start for The Wrecking Crew.