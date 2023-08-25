Expend4bles cause carnage in the latest, Red-Band Trailer!

Get ready for the new Expend4bles Trailer! The idea behind The Expendable is quite easy: put all of the biggest actors from the 80s era into one movie, have them blow a ton of stuff up, and the result will be a nostalgic action-packed hit at the box office. The trilogy was a huge financial success overall. At the helm of the story is Sylvester Stallone, as he takes on the character of Barney Ross, a mercenary equipped with one of the best teams in the world thanks to Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren), Yin Yang (Jet Li), Hale Caesar (Terry Crews), and well, the list goes on and on and on! It’s their job to do the jobs that the military and Government don’t wish to take on directly.

Throughout the trilogy, you’ll see more legendary actors from the 80s joining in to help Barney, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and even Chuck Norris! On the opposite side of this, the three movies have seen some really fun “bad guys” that acting-wise, are also from the same era. You’ve got Jean Vilain (Jean-Claude Van Damme), Stonebanks (Mel Gibson), and James Munroe (Eric Roberts). All of them bring heavy action to the franchise in ludicrous ways. With cheesy action and a bucket load of one-liners, The Expendables captured the attention of its nostalgia-seeking audience right from the start.

With its release in 2014, it’s been almost a decade since the release of The Expendables 3, after the third outing didn’t make as much at the box office as predicted, a follow-up didn’t show its face immediately. Finally, Sylvester Stallone found the right moment to return with this Avengers Assemble of action movies under Expend4bles!

Alongside familiar faces such as Jason Statham & Dolph Lundgren, we are once again getting new recruits with this latest installment. Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, 50 Cent, Andy Garcia, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran round out a stacked cast. With a September 22nd release date, the latest Red-Band trailer teases action, so much action, that John Wick himself would be proud. With ‘Can’t Stop’ by the Red Hot Chili Peppers playing in the background, it’s clear that The Expendables ‘Can’t Stop’ causing utter carnage, with seemingly, every weapon ever made? With the trailer focusing on its huge cast and R rating, it looks like fans of the franchise will find a familiar comfort in the final result. Also, we have to applaud the perfect tagline, “They’ll die when they’re dead”!

The film is supposed to be the last Expendables trip with Sylvester Stallone, as he is hoping that Jason Statham will be able to carry the story forward. With Jason achieving a stack of action-packed hits for his own CV over the years, he is a safe bet. So, what do you want to see from The Expend4bles, and is there a certain actor from the 80s that you’d like to see make a cameo in the movie?