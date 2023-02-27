Knock at the Cabin Review: I Love This Movie

M. Night Shyamalan is back with Knock At The Cabin! This is another thrilling, thought-provoking movie. Save your family or save humanity? This is the question presented to a couple and their young daughter when they are approached by four armed strangers trying to prevent the apocalypse. Scared and bewildered, the family must decide whether what these strangers say is fact or fiction. I’ve been looking forward to this movie and it did not disappoint.

THE GOOD

I thought Knock At The Cabin was fantastic. I’ve always liked M. Night Shyamalan‘s movies. Some have been better than others but there was never one that I saw that I thought was bad. I have to actually go back and check out some movies of his that I haven’t seen because I know there are a few. I thought the acting was phenomenal all around. Dave Bautista has been acting for a while, best known for portraying Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He was excellent in this movie as Leonard, the leader of the four strangers. I also loved the cinematography. The perfect blend of beauty and chaos. I liked the way they incorporated the flashback scenes of Eric, Andrew, and Wen. It gave the audience a glimpse of their lives together before they became hostages. There were a few flashback scenes but not too much that took away from the overall plot of the movie. Many M. Night’s movies are known for their twist endings but this one didn’t have that. It was simple and straightforward and it worked. Easy to follow along. Grabbed me and kept my attention from the first few minutes in. I couldn’t figure out if it was real or an elaborate hoax until the end.

THE BAD

I honestly cannot think of a bad thing about Knock At The Cabin.

OVERALL

Knock At The Cabin is easily one of M. Night’s best work. I recommend you check this one out. Knock at the Cabin is currently in theatres and available on several streaming platforms.