The tide is turning with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will finally see Jason Momoa dive into dangerous waters once more. The movie will be released on December 20th after three rounds of re-shoots. The trailer opens up with a bit of a recap, informing viewers that Arthur Curry is now a husband, a father, and oh yeah! The King of Atlantis! But it’s not looking like a happy ending is in sight for Arthur just yet. We see that, much to his displeasure, he has to team up with his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Why? To go for another round against arch-nemesis Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). That’s right, Black Manta is still determined to get his revenge after Arthur killed his father, and he will be using the power of the Black Trident to cause carnage.

In this sequel, we are going to learn more about the vast depths of Atlantis, whilst untangling Arthur’s own complicated family life. You can expect an action-packed water ride, with strong family themes along the way to keep it grounded. Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman are also all set to return. Aquaman And the Lost Kingdom is Directed by James Wan (The Conjuring/Saw).

Also, if you’ve been living under a rock, you might have missed the huge amount of controversy surrounding the release of the Aquaman sequel. Due to this, it apparently nearly got to the point where marketing for the film was going to be completely abandoned. Last year it was also announced that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were helming DC Studios to bring us the future of DC. This announcement ended up deflating the excitement for a lot of movies and TV shows that were still left to be released. You simply didn’t know if your favourite DC character was going to appear in any future projects. This lack of understanding made it so you felt like you didn’t want to commit to anything.

Aquaman can be quite a heavy watch, in the sense that there is just so much CGI that it actually strains your eye to watch it (Or maybe that’s just me!). Once you get used to that, you start to embrace this colourful underwater world that is actually pretty cool to witness. Jason Momoa is well cast, and he brings a level of rebellion to the character of Arthur Curry AKA Aquaman. It obviously works well because the 2018 movie enjoyed a tidal wave of success, and it quickly became the highest-grossing movie in the DCEU.

As I mentioned earlier, this is the last DCEU movie before James Gunn and Peter Safran show their cards. Fingers crossed that this era ends on a mighty high note. So, what would you like to see from the final DCEU movie, and how excited are you to see Jason Momoa return as Aquaman?