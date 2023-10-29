Masters of the Air launches its parachute on January 24th!

From Band of Brothers & The Pacific producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, comes a new World War II series under the title of Masters of the Air! Adapted by John Orloff from the 2007 novel of the same title by Donald L. Miller, the new war drama miniseries will land on Apple+ this January 24th. The show will follow the 100th Bombardment Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they make their own savage journey through this historic and brutal war. Directed by Cary Fukunaga (No Time To Die) for its first three outings, and with Austin Butler (Elvis) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) leading an upcoming cast, it’s safe to say that this TV series should be on your 2024 watchlist. The series has been in development for more than a decade, but fear not, because if Band of Brothers & The Pacific are anything to go by, then we are certainly in for one heck of a ride. As the title obviously suggests, you should expect to see a World War II narrative that surrounds action-packed combat in the sky. Today, we’re excited to share some new official photos from the show.

When people ask me “What’s the best World War II series you’ve ever seen?” the only answer that ever comes to mind is Band of Brothers. The show follows “Easy” Company in the U.S. 101st Airborne as they make their way through the trenches and chaotic streets of war. There are so many legendary moments in this show, but on the surface, no one can forget the ridiculous performance of Damian Lewis as U.S. Army Major Richard Winters. Surrounded by a stomping and endlessly talented cast (Just google it, it’s insane!) he was the central cog that kept the show moving through every epic moment. To add to this, the intro theme music by Michael Kamen still plays on repeat in my memory.

The Pacific was obviously highly anticipated at the time of its release, and although it didn’t quite match what Band of Brothers had accomplished, it was an incredible watch. It follows PFC Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello) as he joins the Allied forces in Japan. When I look back, I remember the close quarters of that style of warfare making The Pacific quite a tough watch. However, that realistic style is what makes the show still stand out. Also, Rami Malek landed on the radar for many people (Including myself) with his gripping performance as PFC Merriell ‘Snafu’ Shelton.

As a huge fan of Band of Brothers & The Pacific, I’m incredibly excited to watch Masters of the Air! With its release, it will create the perfect World War II story arc due to the shows that have come before it from a similar team. Will it be the ultimate World War II TV trilogy? We will just have to wait and see. So, what do you remember from Band of Brothers & The Pacific, and what would you like to see from Masters of the Air!