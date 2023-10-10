Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel FURIOSA Set To Premiere At Cannes 2024

After the exceptional response to Mad Max: Fury Road, a prequel is on its way. Following the stand-out character of Imperator Furiosa, the post-apocalyptic movie is set to have its premiere at Cannes Film Festival next year! Furiosa, not to be confused with the upcoming Riddick movie Furya, will once again, and thankfully have director George Miller behind the creative wheel. With Furiosa at Cannes 2024, the movie looks to be set up for success even before its release.

Miller will envision a screenplay that he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris. The fifth installment, in the road rage, revenge-filled series will see Anya Taylor-Joy take on the character of Imperator Furiosa. When the world as we know it begins to end, this is where the story of Furiosa begins. A younger version of Furiosa is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers by Warlord Dementus (Tom Burke). As they cruise through the wastelands that we are used to seeing in Mad Max movies, they come across The Immortan Joe (Chris Hemsworth) from the Citadel. Alas, a war for dominance follows. As chaos surrounds her, Furiosa will attempt to make her way back to a peaceful life. Furisoa will really dig into, and explore the origins of the character that we see in Mad Max: Fury Road, and fans should be really excited by that notion. Will we properly find out what happened to Furiosa’s arm? We will just have to wait and see. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson round out a brilliant cast.

Furiosa At Cannes 2024 Will Be A Great Premiere

I have fond memories when it comes to looking back on Mad Max: Fury Road. Walking into the cinema, I remember thinking that they had no chance of making a movie that was on the same level as the 1979 original. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Fury Road sees Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) team up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) in an attempt to outrun the owner of the Citadel, AKA, Warlord (Hugh Keays-Byrne)! Fury Road is a movie that pulls you in as soon as it starts, and it really doesn’t let go. The high adrenaline, perfectly choreographed car chases will blow you out of your seat. The cinematography that was captured is on another level. Alongside Tom Hardy’s fantastic take on Max Rockatansky, we got a gripping performance from Charlize Theron as Furiosa, and a manic approach from Nicholas Hoult as Nux. When I look back, I always remember Nux’s “Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!” quote first, as he drives full-speed into complete carnage. As well as this, The Doof Warrior playing a guitar that also turns into a flamethrower summed up the outrageous and cool style that George Miller clearly wanted to do. Writing about this movie now, makes me want to watch it again immediately.

As a fan (Just in-case you didn’t notice) of the Mad Max series, I can’t wait to see this next output. With Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the lead role, and with the franchise creator George Miller returning, then I’m expecting nothing short of a fantastic movie. So, what are your memories from the Mad Max franchise, and how excited are you for Furisoa?