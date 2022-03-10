The Flash and Aquaman rescheduled by Warner Bros

The Flash and Aquaman are some highly anticipated movies coming from Warner Bros. DC films are a lot more successful for WB and these films are the last announced films to take place in the DCEU. Originally The Flash was scheduled for a release on November 4 and Aquaman on December 16. The films will now shift to new release dates along with Shazam and Meg 2:

DC League of Super-Pets moves from May 20 to July 29.

The Flash moves from November 4 to June 23, 2023.

Aquaman moves from December 16 to March 17, 2023.

Wonka moves from March 17, 2023, to December 15, 2023.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods moves up from June 2, 2023, to December 16, 2022

Meg 2: The Trench has been set for August 4, 2023.

This is a real let down to see the Flash delayed by over 7 months. It’s interesting that Aquaman will now release before The Flash confirming there are no continuity concerns. According to Deadline the delay is a result of a backlog of visual effects houses as productions ramped up during covid.

This doesn’t make the news any easier and I am absolutely disappointed not to see Keaton’s Batman return in 2022.

That’s all I have for this one. I’ll check you guys later.