The Flash and Aquaman rescheduled by Warner Bros

The Flash and Aquaman are some highly anticipated movies coming from Warner Bros. DC films are a lot more successful for WB and these films are the last announced films to take place in the DCEU. Originally The Flash was scheduled for a release on November 4 and Aquaman on December 16. The films will now shift to new release dates along with Shazam and Meg 2:
- DC League of Super-Pets moves from May 20 to July 29.
- The Flash moves from November 4 to June 23, 2023.
- Aquaman moves from December 16 to March 17, 2023.
- Wonka moves from March 17, 2023, to December 15, 2023.
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods moves up from June 2, 2023, to December 16, 2022
- Meg 2: The Trench has been set for August 4, 2023.
This is a real let down to see the Flash delayed by over 7 months. It’s interesting that Aquaman will now release before The Flash confirming there are no continuity concerns. According to Deadline the delay is a result of a backlog of visual effects houses as productions ramped up during covid.
This doesn’t make the news any easier and I am absolutely disappointed not to see Keaton’s Batman return in 2022.
That’s all I have for this one. I’ll check you guys later.