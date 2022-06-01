First look at new Black Manta costume for Aquaman 2

Today we’re getting a look at the new Black Manta Costume on full display at a convention. The new Black Manta costume is for the upcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which will release in theaters on March 17th, 2023. These new photos give a great look at the new costume and some of the weapons embedded in the new suit. The photos come from the Twitter page of Hip Hop Gamer and give us a great look at the upgraded costume.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reprise his role as David Kane aka Black Manta. Black Manta fans were left disappointed about the cancelation of the spinoff series The Trench. We’re also learning that the canceled series was primarily a story featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the lead character. That announcement came from director James Wan in an Instagram post.

Wan revealed, “I’ll let you in on a little secret. The canceled Trench spin-off movie was really going to be a secret Black Manta movie.”

Hopefully, some of that work carried over into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman Synopsis: Aquaman forges an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally in a bid to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet.

