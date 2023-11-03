Fallout Set for April 2024 Prime Video!

Amazon’s Prime Video continues to make waves with a TV adaptation of the gamer hit, Fallout! After releasing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power they’ve proven they are a streaming force not to be reckoned with. Prime Video is carrying this momentum with the release of the television adaptation of Fallout on April 12th, 2024. For fans of Westworld, you’ll be eager to know that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are behind Fallout as show-runners. Casting-wise, we have Walton Goggins, Moises Arias, Johnny Pemberton, and Aaron Moten already confirmed. The full cast looks brilliant and you can head to IMDb for a full casting list!

We have seen a ton of releases in the post-apocalyptic TV genre. From The Walking Dead to quite recently, The Last of Us, there are a lot of options to choose from. The immersive, and huge world of Fallout should present an almost endless list of new post-apocalyptic visual ideas. Set after a nuclear war, the cinematographic potential is huge and could be extremely exciting to watch. To add to this, the fresh story will be set in 2077 Los Angeles at Vault 33.

As a casual gamer, I can’t help but notice the success of games that take a long time to complete. I’ve always been really intrigued by the apocalyptic landscape that the Fallout games present. I’ve always played games that are a bit more streamlined in structure. In the sense that, I don’t normally go for games that require you to complete a lot of side missions to get that 100% completion badge. I recently completed Uncharted 1-4 and the new Tomb Raider trilogy of games. The stories provided in all of these games, combined with the budget movie feel, make them a joy to play. So yes, these are games that don’t require you to do a set amount of side missions. I guess there aren’t enough hours in the day (For myself) to really get stuck into gigantic games like… Fallout!

So, what kind of video games do you enjoy playing, and how excited are you for the TV adaptation of Fallout?