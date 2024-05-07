7 Movies To Watch If You Loved “The Idea of You”

The Idea of You has left everyone in a sizzling, satisfying heap on the floor. If you’re still not over the musical and equally emotional rom-com, then here are 7 movies that will get you through that slump.

Purple Hearts

Nicholas Galitzine is back, but this time, as Luke, sporting a military badge. The muse is Cassie, played by Sofia Carson and she’s a struggling singer, trying to make it big. When these strangers cross paths and make a fake marriage pact, things start to get real. Cassie’s music career soars and Luke’s image is refined. Will it stay the same? The fact that Sofia and Nick’s insane chemistry raised the movie to a number 1 rank on Netflix competing against big-budget movies like The Red Notice will always stay iconic to me. Catch them in the emotional and romantic Purple Hearts.

A Star Is Born

Ally (Lady Gaga) is a gifted singer, but struggling to make her name. When she meets successful and “perfect” Jackson (Bradley Cooper), they fall in love and he helps Ally reach the stars. However, in the process, Jackson starts to succumb to his inner demons. A Star Is Born is brimmed with emotion, relatable feelings of being in the limelight, and lovers pursuing the same dream. Even thinking about it plays the Academy-winning soundtrack “Shallow” in my head and the world is suddenly dim-lit.

Begin Again

Breakups are hard, but songwriter Greta (Keira Knightley) seems to be drowning in sorrow. However, she regains that spark back, when Dan (Mark Ruffalo) takes note of her talent and vows to make her the star of his record label. Begin Again deals with finding the love for life again, after getting slammed down emotionally. The hassle of art portrayed by all-time favorites, just trust these two to make you feel something exceptional.

Walk the Line

Walk the Line chronicles the famous and whirlwind romance of Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) and June Carter (Reese Witherspoon). As June power-walks towards success in country music, Johnny’s drug abuse questions their early relationship. Walk the Line is every bit emotional and shows the dark side of fame. Though not as lively as The Idea of You, this flick promises to grant you your desired dose of music and romance.

The Greatest Hits

Music is a melodic escape for a lot of people and Harriet (Lucy Boynton) is no exception. Devastated by her boyfriend’s death, Harriet uncovers a mysterious ability to travel back in time through music. However, the present might just surprise her even more. This movie serves to be a great example of how a little experiment with the typical romance/music genre wouldn’t hurt anyone.

Once

Once is bittersweet, pulls at your heartstrings, and makes your soul sing. Two small musicians (Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová) have a chance encounter in Dublin and their love for music pulls them closer and closer. Once is a musical film that will spew melody in your ears, with a thick layer of slow burn, tension, and pining. Watching characters falling in love over music? You need to watch it.

Yesterday

What if a singer making ends meet goes through an accident and wakes up to remember nothing but The Beatles songs? Well, this is exactly what happened to Jack (Himesh Patel) in Yesterday. With this newfound and fantastical knack, Jack paves his way to musical success. A little less romance and more music-related plot fuel an unforgettable attempt at portraying a nuanced storyline.

Even though The Idea of You has come and gone, you can relive the moments with these flicks. These movies have all the feels, with a generous side of addicting tunes and some of the best actors of Stardom City.