Apes rule the world in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes!

With one of the best cinematic trilogies in history already achieved, The Planet of the Apes story dares to continue through Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes! Directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), we’re excited to share with you a new trailer, along with a new PR photo ahead of its May 24th release date! Although it’s been six years since the release of War For The Planet Of The Apes, to the delight of its fanbase, the film will retain that gritty and ground-breaking realistic tone that the franchise is known for.

With the incredible story of Caesar (Andy Serkis) finalized in War For The Planet Of The Apes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will focus on his son Cornelius (Owen Teague). After finding the haven that they were looking for in War For The Planet Of The Apes, this output will build upon that story, and reveal what’s next. As the title suggests, the Apes now roam free, and in a complete 180 since Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the humans are now the ones living in fear, and in hiding. The trailer shows off stunning CGI and incredible environments. With sky-scrappers starting to give in to Mother Nature, the trailer even feels like The Last of Us at times, and for post-apocalyptic fans, it doesn’t get much better than that.

The question is, “Is this new Kingdom exactly what all of the Apes are after?” Seemingly not. As the synopsis suggests Cornelius, while living alongside a powerful new leader, will start to question everything he knows. It’s a strange comparison to make, but Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is similar to Toy Story 4, in the sense that the release of the movie is following a perfect trilogy. However, everyone will of course want to watch it. So, will Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes be on the same creative level as what has come before it? I for one, really hope so. What are your memories from the Planet of the Apes franchise, and what would you like to see from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?