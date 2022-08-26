Aquaman And Shazam Get New Release Dates

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom And Shazam! Fury Of The Gods are getting pushed back to new release dates. Warner Bros. and DC Films are in the middle of a major reset which has caused a bit of chaos. Many projects have slowed production and some have been outright canceled. Although things seem to be a mess right now, Warner Bros. is trying to make things right. Black Adam is still on target for its October 21st, 2022 release date and if it does as well as the studio hopes it does, it could really turn things around.

Amidst the cancellation of Batgirl and the future of DC Films seemingly up in the air, there are still several projects in the works. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom And Shazam! Fury Of The Gods are two highly anticipated sequels that are long overdue. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom was originally set for release on March 17, 2023, and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods was slated for December 21, 2022. Both projects have been delayed several months and fans have been wondering when they would be released.

Warner Bros. recently announced the new release dates for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom And Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has been pushed back 8 months and will be released on Dec. 25, 2023. The James Wan directed film is a huge sequel for Warner Bros. after the major success of the first film. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has been primed for release on March 17, 2023, taking Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’s old release date. Shazam! was also a rousing success for Warner Bros. and the sequel looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Both Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom And Shazam! Fury Of The Gods are long overdue and these new release dates just put the films further away. Aquaman came out in 2018 and Shazam hit theaters in 2019. I guess 3-5 years is a good time frame for a sequel, but given the success of films, you would think Warner Bros. would want to cash in. Instead, they seem to be sticking to their word and are looking to produce quality films. If the delay helps them iron out the kinks then I’m all for waiting. It just seems like Warner Bros. is playing fast and loose with their DC properties. The shelving of Batgirl was a huge mistake from which they are still recovering. Hopefully, Warner Bros. can get their act together soon. If not, the future of our beloved DC Comics properties seems bleak