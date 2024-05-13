Kevin Feige Advising Hugh Jackman Bolstered a Marvel Myth

Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), may go down in history as one of the greatest producers in Hollywood. He has a reputation for crafting some of the more unforgettable moments in film. However, a recent trend in his thinking seems to contradict that very notion.

Let’s take Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as an example. Fans rejoiced at the news of his return alongside Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool and Wolverine. However, in an interview with Empire Magazine, Feige revealed he initially advised Jackman against it, stating, “‘You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That’s not something we should undo.'”

This sentiment echoes past statements regarding the idea of bringing back Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. In a somewhat similar line of thinking, Kevin Feige was resistant in recasting the role of T’Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Feige seems concerned that revisiting these characters, even in alternate forms, could tarnish their iconic status or cinematic moments. This belief is an unfortunate myth. To Feige’s credit, he is right about how great Jackman, Downey Jr, and Boseman’s moments were truly great. Feige could also be deemed correct if the return of certain characters or actors happened too abruptly. For instance, Superman dying in Batman V Superman lost a lot of impact given how rushed the moment transpired and even the final scene where the dirt was seen levitating. With that said Kevin Feige’s concern about tarnishing legacies or ruining iconic moments is still ill-conceived.

Here’s the thing: audiences are far more sophisticated than Kevin Feige might give them credit for. In sports, for example, we can appreciate the brilliance of Lebron James’ era without forgetting the dominance of Michael Jordan’s historic championship career. Similarly, a new Iron Man in the multiverse wouldn’t erase the emotional weight of Tony Stark’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Think about it: if Feige’s philosophy held true, even comic books would be a stagnant medium. Stories wouldn’t evolve, and characters wouldn’t change. Superman would still be dead. The beauty of fiction lies in its ability to revisit and reimagine.

The MCU itself thrives on this principle. The multiverse opens doors to endless possibilities. The Loki series did a lot of legwork to teach audiences about how variants and the multiverse work. Imagine a world where Robert Downey Jr. reprises Iron Man in a different universe – a chance to explore a new facet of the character without diminishing his original arc. That’s certainly what is happening with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine role in Deadpool and Wolverine.

To be clear, Feige’s concerns stem from a place of reverence for these characters and the actors who embodied them. As Feige would probably agree, Marvel is in the business of fictional storytelling. This freedom allows for exploration without diminishing the past. The truth is that audiences are fully capable of holding onto cherished memories while embracing new narratives. It doesn’t matter if the new narrative is good or bad, neither will erase the past.

Let’s celebrate the legacies of actors like Chadwick Boseman while acknowledging the potential of a new (adult) T’Challa Black Panther from another universe. If Robert Downey Jr. wants to come back, let the fans have fun with a new variant. Thankfully, Feige relinquished from his belief to get on board with Hugh Jackman returning for Deadpool and Wolverine. It would just be a shame if he went back to that way of thinking again. The future of the MCU hinges on its ability to learn from the past while venturing into exciting new territory without fear.

