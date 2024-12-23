Top 5 Movie Released On Netflix This December

It’s the last month of the year and the festive season is in full bloom. Just before you wrap up this year’s watch list there are brand new releases on Netflix waiting for you to check out. Turn on your Netflix and enjoy these movies released in November 2024.

1. Carry-On – December 13

Ethan Kopek stars in this thrilling tale. As the holiday season arrives and the airport gets busy, there’s danger lurking in the airport. When a TSA officer receives an anonymous earpiece and gets blackmailed by a mysterious man, he must survive and save the others from impending trouble.

2. That Christmas – December 4

Another Christmas, another adaptation! Simon Otto directs the adapted screenplay from Richard Curtis’ short stories, “The Empty Stocking”, “Snow Day”, and “That Christmas”. Experience classic tales of friendship, camaraderie, love, and Santa’s big mistakes. Now that would be the holiday done right!

3. Maria – December 11

Angelina Jolie’s much awaited biopic Maria is now streaming on Netflix. Based on the opera singer’s happening life, the psychological drama offers stellar performances by the cast members. Set in 1970s Paris, it is praised by audiences and critics alike.

4. Mary – December 6

The biblical drama follows the story of a young Jewish girl named Mary living in Nazareth. As she flees away due to the atrocities surrounding her, she must face the hardships that awaits her. Based on the most powerful figures in history, this is another take on the narrative for the history lovers.

5. The Six Triple Eight – December 20

Based on the the only all-black all-female unit in the World War I 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the film captures the barriers, struggles, and obstacles faced by them. It offers eye-opening details about how women, especially of a race considered inferior in the past, overcame their personal battles and completed their risky mission. Their story is undoubtedly one of the most overlooked parts of the history that deserves to be acknowledged in the best way.