Top 10 Horror Movies To Get Excited About In 2025

Looking back at 2024, we got some of the top-tier horror movies. Though the revival of the genre happened a few years ago, the past year has immensely contributed to it. And now that we’ve entered the new year, horror enthusiasts need to buckle up because there’s a great top 10 horror movies of 2025 to anticipate.

1. 28 Years Later (2025)

After Cillian Murphy bagged the Oscar this year all eyes are on his next big project. Starring in the sequel of 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), the story continues after three decades of the last film. Another mysterious mutation will take over and infect the survivors of the past victims. 28 Years Later will be released on June 20, 2025.

2. The Monkey (2025)

A cursed monkey toy, Theo James and Christian Convery are coming to haunt us on February 21, 2025, with the new horror The Monkey. Adapted from the 1980 horror short story narrated by the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, the twin brothers confront the horrors of the wicked monkey followed by a trail of deaths.

3. Sinners (2025)

Watching Michael B. Jordan playing twins was not on my 2025 bingo card! Take a walk down the Jim Crow era when two brothers return to their homeland to start anew, however, something dark awaits them in the shadows. It will be directed by Ryan Coogler who’s diverging from his usually directed genres. Sinners will be out on March 7.

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025)

It seems like adapting video games into movies seems to be the bandwagon filmmakers are following these days. However, this has given us one of the major blockbusters of 2024, Five Nights at Freddy’s. The movie failed to impress the critics but became a commercial success. So get ready for a sequel released on 5th December 2025 The story will likely follow Mike and his eerie confrontation with evil animatronic mascots.

5. The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

The Conjuring Universe is ready to release its last movie. Last Rites will conclude the long-running franchise and will be the ninth installment in the universe. Joining dots from their other releases like Anabelle and The Nun, it will be exciting to see how this showdown will startle its loyal audience.

6. M3GAN 2.0 (2025)

The weird spooky doll is once again here to blow away the audience. Following the success of the first movie in the franchise, M3GAN 2.0 will be released on June 27, 2025. The plot for the movie hasn’t been disclosed yet but we’re hoping for some more viral slasher doll moments that can go a long way.

7. Vicious (2025)

From the masterful director of The Strangers and The Strangers: Prey At Night, this year we’ll be getting another creepy surprise. Dakota Fanning’s most-awaited horror flick will be out on February 28. The story follows a woman who receives a strange surprise that makes her run for her life. The plot is not fully revealed though there’s enough mystery to intrigue the audience.

8. Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

After 15 years of the last movie from this franchise, Bloodlines is going to be one hell of a treat for the fans who have waited so long for another installment. These movies always revolve around a protagonist who is dodging death one way or another. Final Destination: Bloodlines will be out on May 16, 2024.

9. Saw XI (2025)

The Saw franchise always has its cult following wrapped around its fingers. From the first movie to this eleventh installment, these movies have been committed to gut-wrenching gore, twisted mind games of Jigsaw, and horrifying slasher details delivered the best of horror. And with Tobin Bell returning, we expect nothing but more gruesome and complicated murders on September 26, 2025.

10. Thread: An Insidious Tale (2025)

After the beloved Insidious movies, another spin-off movie is coming out on August 29, 2024. Mandy Moore and Kumail Najiani star in the movies as the couple who travel back in time to save their dead daughter. Directed by Jeremy Slater who also penned down the plot, it has the potential to become another major saga just like the original Insidious movies.

2025 looks like a great year for horror. With the skilled ones in the movie-making business and the long-awaited sequels in anticipation, the expectations are sky-high.

Happy Watching!