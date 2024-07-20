Upcoming Biopics 2024: 10 Movies to Look Forward To

Ever since Oppenheimer and Bob Marley: One Love has taken over the cinematic scene, it’s clear that no one can pass up on a good ole biopic. If you love biopics just as much as the next person, then you’ll be ecstatic to know that 10 famous biopics are coming your way.

1. James Baldwin’s Biopic

The writer who wrote to revolutionize, James Baldwin, is a figure that can’t be forgotten. Billy Porter will take the role of the human rights activist in the upcoming untitled James Baldwin biopic; the adaptation of the 1944 novel, James Baldwin: A Biography by David Leeming.

2. Linda Ronstadt’s Biopic

Linda Ronstadt, probably one of the most iconic and impactful female singers of the 1970s, will have her biopic moment. What’s amazing is that Selena Gomez will be portraying the 11-Grammy-award-winning singer in the Linda Ronstadt biopic.

3. Donald Trump’s Biopic

For Donald Trump, climbing up the ladder of politics, as a businessman, was surprising along every curve. Sebastian Stan will play the role of the businessman-turned-president in The Apprentice, with a release of May 20th, 2024, the anticipated Donald Trump biopic.

4. Michael Jackson’s Biopic

If the fact that there’s a biopic on the King of Pop coming to screens is not thrilling enough, then how about the fact that Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is starring, as the legendary moon-walker himself? Michael is coming to rule the cinema in 2025 with the Michael Jackson biopic.

5. Elon Musk’s Biopic

Although not much has surfaced about the biopic of 2024’s wealthiest man alive, it’s safe to say that the Oscar-winning director for the movie Black Swan, Darren Aronofsky, will work his magic, faster than you can say “X”. The Elon Musk biopic is highly anticipated.

6. Fred Astaire’s Biopic

Tom Holland is swapping his red bodysuit for dancing shoes, as he will star as the actor and dancer with moves more fluid than water, Fred Astaire. Details about the Fred Astaire biopic are still under wraps.

7. Bob Dylan’s Biopic

Timothée Chalamet is donning 60’s outfits, to grace the silver screens with his role as the Shakespeare of 1960s music. A Complete Unknown, a biopic based on not only the life but the impact and uprising of Bob Dylan, will be a treat for all senses in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

8. The Beatles’ Biopic

Even if you weren’t born in the 60’s, The Beatles is not a foreign name. Hailed as the best pop music band, Director Sam Mendes is coming out with not just one, but four biopics, each focusing on John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The Beatles biopic is one to watch out for.

9. Carole King’s Biopic

Carole King, the woman with a soulful voice and a contagious smile, will take her spot on the biopic list. Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in Beautiful, a musical biopic on the 20th-century singer-songwriter, making the Carole King biopic highly anticipated.

10. Maria Callas’ Biopic

Angelina Jolie is starring as the renowned opera singer Maria Callas in Maria. It’s going to be an emotion-packed ride, based on the 1970s singer’s controversial life and hiccups, making the Maria Callas biopic a must-watch.

Whether it’s entrepreneurs’ lives or the journey of your favorite music band, these upcoming biopics will knock you off your feet.