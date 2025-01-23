Contests
Love Hurts – Chicago – Advance Screening

January 23, 2025
Would you like to see Love Hurts starring Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, and more?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

L to R: Ke Huy Quan is Marvin Gable and Ariana DeBose is Rose Carlisle in LOVE HURTS, directed by Jonathan Eusebio

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Link 1: Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Wednesday, February 5th 2025

7:00PM

About Love Hurts:

No matter how hard you try, you can’t break up with your past. This Valentine’s Day, Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Loki) rockets into his first major leading man role as an unlikely hero, a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. Spoiler alert: He won’t.

From 87North—producers of the groundbreaking action films Nobody, Violent Night, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde and The Fall Guy—comes a visceral, high-octane story of wrath and revenge. Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose; West Side Story, Argylle), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy.

Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu; Tomb Raider, Warcraft), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.

Love Hurts Trailer:

Director: JoJo Eusebio
Writer(s):Matthew Murray & Josh Stoddard and Luke Passmore
Stars: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch, André Eriksen
Love Hurts comes to theaters on Feburary 7, 2025.

