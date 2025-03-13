Tears, Thrills, and Magic: March 2025’s Must-See Movies

March 2025 is packed with some of the most long-awaited films of this year. Coming to the theaters and on streaming platforms, these movies have all the buzz among cinephiles and critics. So let’s take a closer look before reading those reviews.

1. Snow White

Disney is keeping up with its long-held successful tradition of making live-action movies of classic animated tales. After Ariel, Disney is blessing its loyal audience with another princess movie Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Needless to say, it is already one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Before its release, the movie already has an ongoing discourse over its visuals, cast, and even box office predictions. Let’s wait for March 21 to finally know what this movie brings.

2. Death of a Unicorn

Jenna Ortega returns to take over her favorite genre, horror. The unconventional supernatural tale follows a father and his teenage daughter who end up killing a unicorn on a car ride. As they research deeper into the accident, they discover that the unicorn’s mate is now ready to haunt them for seeking revenge. Plots like these should come around once in a while to remind us that supernatural and horror are respectable genres. The film will be released in the US on March 28, 2025.

3. Ash

Releasing on March 21, this ultimate sci-fi thriller is keeping the audience on their toes because the plot is anything but uninteresting. After losing her parents in a space mission, Riya wakes up with a foggy memory on a distant planet. Experience her paranoia as she struggles to trust a stranger who is supposedly there to rescue her or give in to her instincts who are warning her against it.

4. Plankton: The Movie

If you’re a SpongeBob fan, consider this a treat for the years of love you’ve given to its series. Based on the character from the show SpongeBob SquarePants, its plot centers around the playful love story of Plankton whose computer-wife sets on destroying the world without him. Filled with underwater adventures and more of those failed schemes, it was released on Netflix on March 7th.

5. Locked

Another thriller to keep you “locked” on the edge of your seats. Starring Bill Skarsgård, the movie unfolds the nightmare of a thief named Eddie, who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to find himself trapped. The maze set by a twisted vigilante is what Eddie will have to survive to break through alive from the deadly cage. The movie will be released in the United States on March 21, 2025.

6. Black Bag

Is Cate Blanchette in a spy thriller? Bring it on! Steven Soderbergh directed this highly acclaimed film that is winning hearts around the globe. An intelligence officer is stuck between investigating his wife for treason and protecting his marriage. Full of twists and turns this movie is one of the best releases of this month.

7. The Electric State

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt are making their way through a decayed world along with a robot companion. The sci-fi film is directed by the Russo brothers and based on a graphic novel that explores a world where AI has reached its peak leading to the downfall of human society. Hoping to reconnect with her younger brother, the young woman teams up with robots through the scraps of a futuristic world. It will be released on March 14.

8. Novocaine

Imagine having no sense of pain. Now picture your potential girlfriend getting kidnapped and using this super strength to your advantage. That is the plot of the upcoming action-packed film Novocaine. Coming out on March 14, the film unfolds the story of an extraordinary man who accidentally becomes a criminal and now has to find his way out of the mess he created.

9. The Life List

Sofia Carson’s heartfelt performance is in the new upcoming Netflix film, The Life List. As a grown woman, Alex is stuck in the chaos of life when her mother decides to hand her the bucket list she once made for herself as a teenager. Her journey is an emotional ride of self-discovery that every woman may relate to. It is coming out on Netflix on March 28.

10. Picture This

Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin star in the new feel-good romantic comedy Picture This, releasing on March 6 on Amazon Prime. The movie is based on the Australian film Five Blind Dates where Pia is told that she is about to find her true love in the next five dates. But when her ex shows up unannounced in her life, things complicate and nothing is the way she pictured it.

March 2025 should be booked as these releases are incredibly versatile for the lovers of cinema. Let us know in the comments which movie are you excited to watch?

Happy Watching!