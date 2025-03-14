Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Talk The Electric State & AI Themes

Netflix’s The Electric State takes audiences on an emotional sci-fi journey, blending nostalgia with a thought-provoking look at technology’s impact on human connection. I had the chance to sit down with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt to discuss their characters, the film’s deeper themes, and what kind of robots they’d want in real life.

Millie Bobby Brown on Grief and Personal Connection to Her Role

For Brown, The Electric State was more than just another sci-fi adventure—it was a deeply personal story that resonated with her own experiences.

“I think grief is a universal feeling,” Brown shared. “Everyone experiences it at some point. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a loss. I even felt like I was grieving when Stranger Things ended. There are so many variations of what grief looks like, and seeing the way Michelle deals with it really hit home for me.”

Her portrayal of Michelle, a young girl navigating a world where technology dominates, adds an emotional depth that makes the film stand out.

Chris Pratt on Nostalgia and Building His Character

For Pratt, stepping into his role in The Electric State was like revisiting his own past.

“This character is an ’80s, ’90s product,” he explained. “Even though this is an alternate version of the ’90s, I loved finding ways to infuse references to real ’90s pop culture, music, and memorabilia. It was like going back through a different time in my life and drawing on that to build this character.”

The nostalgic elements of The Electric State play a major role in setting the film apart, making it both a visually stunning sci-fi adventure and a sentimental look back at a beloved era.

A Sci-Fi Story with a Powerful Message

While The Electric State offers thrilling action and breathtaking visuals, Pratt highlighted how the story subtly explores deeper themes about technology’s role in our lives.

“It does such a great job of camouflaging really resonant themes about technology and our disconnection from human connection,” he said. “I love that it doesn’t feel preachy. It’s an original story, a big-budget movie that takes a big swing, and I was eager to be a part of that.”

What Kind of Robots Would They Want in Real Life?

With The Electric State showcasing a world where robots play a major role, I asked Brown and Pratt what kind of real-life robot they’d want.

“I’d want one to save stray dogs and cats off the street,” Brown said. “Animal control is often understaffed, and overcrowding is a big issue. I think robots could really help with that.”

Pratt had a different, more… action-packed vision.

“I just want robots designed to kill other robots—but as a sport,” he joked. “Like, I’d watch robot fights. That’d be cool.”

Final Thoughts

With its mix of heartfelt storytelling, nostalgic world-building, and a thought-provoking take on technology, The Electric State is shaping up to be a must-watch. Brown and Pratt’s performances promise to bring emotional depth and excitement to this visually stunning film.

Watch The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14, 2025. Don’t miss it! Watch the whole interview below.