Brad Pitt Hits the Track in High-Octane “F1” Trailer

Brad Pitt Takes the Wheel

In F1, Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver haunted by a catastrophic crash that ended his career. Despite his traumatic past, Hayes finds himself pulled back into the fast-paced world of racing when he’s asked to mentor a rising young prodigy, Joshua Pearce, played by the talented Damson Idris (Snowfall). Their dynamic forms the heart of the film, showcasing not just the physical demands of racing but the mental and emotional challenges that come with it.

The newly released trailer teases breathtaking race sequences, intense pit lane drama, and the emotional struggles that both Hayes and Pearce face as they prepare for the fictional Apex Grand Prix—a race that will test their limits both on and off the track.

A Creative Team Built for Speed

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, the visionary behind Top Gun: Maverick, known for his ability to capture heart-stopping aerial and action sequences. Kosinski’s knack for high-speed thrills makes him the perfect fit to bring the world of Formula One to life.

The film is produced by a powerhouse team, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt himself. Adding a layer of authenticity is none other than Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Champion, who not only serves as a producer but also ensures the film stays true to the sport he’s dominated for years.

An All-Star Cast and Real-Life Racing Legends

Joining Pitt and Idris is an impressive ensemble cast featuring Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Shea Whigham, Joseph Balderrama, Sarah Niles, Samson Kayo, Callie Cooke, and Layne Harper.

But what truly sets F1 apart is the inclusion of real-life Formula One drivers, adding authenticity and excitement for fans of the sport. Expect to see familiar faces like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, and many more making appearances, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

A Global Cinematic Event

Apple acquired F1 in a massive deal reportedly worth between $130 million and $140 million, excluding the hefty salaries of its A-list talent. While the film will eventually make its way to Apple TV+, fans can first experience the high-speed spectacle in theaters worldwide. Warner Bros. will handle theatrical distribution, and the film will also be available in IMAX, promising an immersive experience that captures the roar of engines and the thrill of the chase like never before.

With a stellar cast, real racing legends, and a director who knows how to deliver heart-pounding action, F1 is gearing up to be one of 2025’s must-see films.