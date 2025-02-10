Trailers
THUNDERBOLTS*

Marvel Studios Drops Action-Packed Trailer for Thunderbolts

By
February 10, 2025
4 min read
In Trailers

Marvel Studios unleashed the first official trailer for Thunderbolts** during the Big Game, offering fans an explosive glimpse of the MCU’s most unconventional team yet. Alongside the thrilling footage, Marvel revealed a striking new poster, igniting anticipation for the film’s theatrical release on May 2, 2025.

Set against the classic anthem “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship, the trailer introduces a ragtag team of antiheroes grappling with their darker pasts. Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as the sharp-tongued CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, issuing a grim warning: “The Avengers aren’t coming. So, who’s going to keep the American people safe?”

Meet the Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova/Black Widow takes center stage, wrestling with self-doubt. “We can’t do this. No one here is a hero,” she laments, until David Harbour’s Red Guardian steps in with a heartfelt boost: “Yelena, when I look at you, I don’t see your mistakes. That’s why we need each other.”

The antihero ensemble features:

  • Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier
  • Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost
  • Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent
  • Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster
  • Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry

Joining them are newcomers Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce, adding fresh faces to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What’s Thunderbolts About?*

The film follows this unlikely team of misfits as they’re ensnared in a deadly plot orchestrated by Valentina. Forced into a high-stakes mission, the Thunderbolts must confront their haunted pasts and decide whether they’ll destroy each other—or find redemption together.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns), Thunderbolts** is produced by MCU mastermind Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serving as executive producers.

Adding to the excitement, Marvel announced that Son Lux, the Oscar® and BAFTA-nominated experimental band known for scoring Everything Everywhere All at Once, will compose the film’s score, promising an unforgettable musical backdrop to the high-octane action.

When Can You Watch?

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts** storms into U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Thunderbolts Marvel MCU Florence Pugh Sebastian Stan Movie Trailer Sentry

THUNDERBOLTS*. © 2024 MARVEL

Director:Jake Schreier
Writer(s):  Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, Eric Pearson
Stars:  Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen
Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Trailers

Check Also

Brad Pitt Hits the Track in High-Octane “F1” Trailer

Brad Pitt races back into action in F1, hitting theaters June 27, 2025. Get ready for high-speed thrills, real F1 drivers, and IMAX action.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog