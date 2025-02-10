Marvel Studios Drops Action-Packed Trailer for Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios unleashed the first official trailer for Thunderbolts** during the Big Game, offering fans an explosive glimpse of the MCU’s most unconventional team yet. Alongside the thrilling footage, Marvel revealed a striking new poster, igniting anticipation for the film’s theatrical release on May 2, 2025.

Set against the classic anthem “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship, the trailer introduces a ragtag team of antiheroes grappling with their darker pasts. Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as the sharp-tongued CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, issuing a grim warning: “The Avengers aren’t coming. So, who’s going to keep the American people safe?”

Meet the Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova/Black Widow takes center stage, wrestling with self-doubt. “We can’t do this. No one here is a hero,” she laments, until David Harbour’s Red Guardian steps in with a heartfelt boost: “Yelena, when I look at you, I don’t see your mistakes. That’s why we need each other.”

The antihero ensemble features:

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

as Ava Starr/Ghost Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

as John Walker/U.S. Agent Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster

as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry

Joining them are newcomers Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce, adding fresh faces to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What’s Thunderbolts About?*

The film follows this unlikely team of misfits as they’re ensnared in a deadly plot orchestrated by Valentina. Forced into a high-stakes mission, the Thunderbolts must confront their haunted pasts and decide whether they’ll destroy each other—or find redemption together.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns), Thunderbolts** is produced by MCU mastermind Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serving as executive producers.

Adding to the excitement, Marvel announced that Son Lux, the Oscar® and BAFTA-nominated experimental band known for scoring Everything Everywhere All at Once, will compose the film’s score, promising an unforgettable musical backdrop to the high-octane action.

When Can You Watch?

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts** storms into U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Director:Jake Schreier

Writer(s): Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, Eric Pearson

Stars: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen

